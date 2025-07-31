This update adds the following...
Your wingman will now report when picking up and dropping off interior and sling load cargo.
Fixed a bug which would cause air defence units to not fire on you correctly if a fixed wing aircraft was also nearby but not actually in range. This effected all units but was most noticeable with the Tor. Hopefully it is fixed but I'm still not 100% sure what was actually causing the very strange behaviour.
Tweaked A.I. landing behaviour so that there shouldn't be any chance ending up in a situation where they have nearly landed but not quite!
Changed depots in sectorsystem branch