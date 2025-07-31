- New battles are now available in the Veil!
- A new premium item is available in the shop upon unlocking Boons.
- Defeating Veil fight 6 now unlocks a new item in the Cosmic Ichor shop.
Balance:
- Mana Extract now gives 5 mana per upgrade, up from 1.
- Mychorrizae now gives 20% plant growth per level, up from 10%.
- The Lassetarian's berry yield now doubles every 30 levels.
- Buildings now have reduced scaling above level 100,000. (I don't think this should affect many people who were playing the game normally, but this is likely to be more relevant with this update!)
QoL:
- There is now a visual indication when an Accentuated Accesories bonus is active.
- Elixirs now show their ingredients in the tooltip on the Arena pre-fight screen.
- There is now an option to toggle breakdowns of calculations for singularity abilities
- You can now fight in the Arena up to 5 ascension levels above your previous highest level beaten.
Changed files in this update