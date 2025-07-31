 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19431653 Edited 31 July 2025 – 15:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Significantly optimized loading of game areas

  • Performance increased by up to 60% in the most demanding parts of the map

  • Fixed minor rendering issues with certain objects in the inventory view

  • Fixed localization issues – corrected inaccuracies in Czech texts

Changed files in this update

Depot 3693361
