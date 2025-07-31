- Significantly optimized loading of game areas
- Performance increased by up to 60% in the most demanding parts of the map
- Fixed minor rendering issues with certain objects in the inventory view
- Fixed localization issues – corrected inaccuracies in Czech texts
Update v 1.3 – Performance and Localization Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
