31 July 2025 Build 19431594 Edited 31 July 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A medium update to Argus today:
-We have slightly different looking mute icons, and new Guide tracks, which behave like muted (off) tracks. These are not affected by solo or all-on commands. Use these to store guide events that you don't want to appear in your film.
-A fix to the import of frame numbers from a text file.
-Setting data (in events) now returns the number of events processed.

And a few smaller changes. Full details are in the Readme.txt file. The manual has been updated too, as happens with all program changes.

Happy animating!

Mark

Changed files in this update

Depot 3017551
