A medium update to Argus today:

-We have slightly different looking mute icons, and new Guide tracks, which behave like muted (off) tracks. These are not affected by solo or all-on commands. Use these to store guide events that you don't want to appear in your film.

-A fix to the import of frame numbers from a text file.

-Setting data (in events) now returns the number of events processed.



And a few smaller changes. Full details are in the Readme.txt file. The manual has been updated too, as happens with all program changes.



Happy animating!



Mark