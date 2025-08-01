This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey, GZW Community,



Patch 0.3.4.0 is now live on the public-experimental branch for testing #2. We need to gather more feedback on the fixes we've implemented, and your input would be greatly appreciated.

Even if you submitted the previous feedback form for testing #1, we encourage you to test and fill it out again for the new build. Thank you!

This patch addresses numerous community-reported issues, ranging from key respawn rates in Fort Narith, AI vision tweaks, a fix to the Vulture's location, and many other improvements.



This time, please also keep an eye on performance and let us know at the end of the feedback form if you notice any differences from the live version.



You’ll find the changelog below. (Please note: some details may still change before the patch goes live.)

Experimental Changelog \[Not Final]

Community-requested changes and adjustments

Improved clarity of the notification message when logging out from the server outside of the friendly area

Boosted the drop rate of keys in Fort Narith

Adjusted the weather schedule to provide a more varied overall weather profile

Removed collisions on wooden logs placed on the ground

World

Added more vegetation to the area around the India 2 landing zone

Fixed several locations where players could get stuck in the environment: Near Spieberk COP Hill next to the stairs in Sunset Chalet Rocks near the UNLRA refugee camp Rocks near the Fishing hut Rocks near India 3 Next to a concrete fence in Ban Phouphienge Bush in the starter towns





Gameplay

Fixed an issue where task items randomly disappeared when handing over task items in specific tasks

Fixed an issue that caused safes to reset without also resetting the loot inside of them

Fixed an issue that might cause the canting to get stuck if you spam the button

Fixed an issue where more than one Squad strike mission was present in the same area

Fixed an issue where players were able to capture a COP by interacting with the flag pole

Fixed an issue where repair kit charges were not consumed under specific circumstances

Fixed an issue where Vulture's location was not synced correctly between all servers

Fixed the light direction of AI flashlights to better reflect where they are looking

Adjusted AI's vision to better address the environment and weather conditions

Adjusted the way sliding from a steep hill is detected, which should result in a decrease in accidental and unrealistic deaths

UI

Fixed a rare issue where the player locker was unavailable for some players under specific circumstances

Removed the option to add tracking tags to mortar shells

Fixed an issue that caused the maintenance notification to disappear after opening the game menu

Improved the visibility of the server maintenance notification when in-game

Fixed an issue causing the weather forecast in the main menu to be out of sync with the in-game one

Fixed missing ban description on the ban notification screen

Technical & rendering

Various client crashes and a rare server crash were fixed

Fixed an issue causing the environment to go completely dark at night with the global illumination set to medium or higher, and a related issue that scopes made the zoomed image darker than intended

Fixed a rare issue where the game cannot be started due to a 'Steam not Running' error if the path to the 'Documents' folder is invalid

Fixed an issue that caused players to be unable to connect to a regular server after crashing on a custom server under specific circumstances

Implemented a benchmark to adjust the optimal graphical settings for given PC specs when running the game for the first time

Adjusted the default upscaler method to reflect the player's graphics card better

Disabled NVidia Reflex when using FSR frame generation to prevent possible crashes

Disabled DLSS Frame generation when using XeSS or FSR upscalers

Implemented various RAM optimizations in the Skalla engine





If you’re interested in future testing opportunities, this is a great chance to get involved. We will always prioritize those who take part in 'smaller' tests and provide valuable feedback. Jump in, join the testing, and help us ensure a smooth and polished launch!

STEPS FOR TESTING & FEEDBACK FORM:

Please read the instructions carefully and fill it out once you are done with the playtest.

Available servers

EU West

US East

US West

Modes

Warfare (PvEvP)

Join Operations (PvE)

In this experimental, you will be playing with maxed out accounts. Your live progression WILL NOT BE AFFECTED by playing in the experimental.

How to join?

Go offline and online in Steam (via the Steam tab in the upper left corner). Right-click on Gray Zone Warfare and select "Properties." In the "Betas" tab, click on "none" ("Beta Participation" section) and select "public-experimental." server Update the game.

Feel free to discuss in the experimental-chat channel on our Discord. Playtest will last for a few days.

Thank you for your continued feedback and bug reports, they’re vital to making Gray Zone Warfare better with every update.



Every Move Matters,



MADFINGER Games Team