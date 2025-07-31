 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19431535 Edited 31 July 2025 – 17:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small update

- Autosave no longer counts towards last save time when quitting
- Fixed the save menu suggesting the name "Empty slot" when saving to an empty slot
- Optimized and improved some foliage LODs

