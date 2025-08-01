PDPS 1.0.7v patchnote



• A lot of internal data has been changed in this version. Save data from the previous version may not carry over.

• You can use the debug system to recreate your save file to the same state as before, even if it's a bit of a hassle. The debug window has been integrated, so it should be easy to use. In many scenes, you can press the T key to access almost all debug functions. (Use it appropriately. If misused, bugs may occur.)

• Since many things have changed, there may be quite a few bugs. Sorry...



Gameplay



• When choosing a room, you are now offered additional stats or rewards. However, you may have to pay the price for them.

Attack power increase (%)

Critical damage increase (%)

Enemies deal more damage (packet gain increases)

Enemies have more health (guaranteed item box drop)

More enemies spawn (packet gain increases)

Max health decreases (in exchange, attack power increases)

Max shield decreases (in exchange, critical damage increases)

Weapons disabled (guaranteed selectable item box drop)

Skills disabled (guaranteed cosmetic item box drop)



• Skills have been reorganized. For each skill, I created upgrade variants based on item combinations. There are a total of 11 skill types. Damage increases significantly or cooldowns are greatly reduced. Some skills gain new functions. Skill upgrades can be made at upgrade stations that appear in the game. (Still debating whether upgrades should require a separate step or happen immediately. Some guidance may be needed.)

Magnetic Field: A field deployed close to the character that slows enemies.

Pulse Bomb: A bomb that spreads forward in a radial shape. Upgraded: more bombs are deployed.

Drone: A drone that orbits the character. Upgraded: hitting enemies causes random projectiles to spawn.

Drone Follower: A drone that follows the character and fires bullets. Upgraded: projectiles become piercing.

Damage Field: Random circular damage zones appear around the character. Upgraded: circles target beneath enemy feet.

Static Rift: An electric field is created at the character’s position. Upgraded: more fields are generated, and they grow slowly until they disappear.

Homing Missile: Missiles form around the character and launch at enemies. Upgraded: more missiles.

Area Damage: Deals damage to all enemies on screen. Upgraded: deals more damage

Bullet Stream: Fires bullets in one direction for a set duration. Upgraded: always fires in the direction the character is facing.

Orbit Recall: Projectiles spread to random locations and return. Upgraded: each projectile homes in on enemies.

Back Piercer: Fires piercing projectiles backward that deal damage. Upgraded: creates a gas zone at the location of the first enemy hit.



• Each weapon becomes upgraded when a specific skill related to it is raised to level 8. (Need to verify proper functionality.)

Shotgun + Max Health 8 → 1.1x damage, shells increased from 8 → 16

Rifle + Critical Damage 8 → 1.4x damage, +30 magazine size, 1.5x faster reload speed

Heavy Machine Gun + Move Speed 8 → 1.1x damage, deals splash damage around impact point

Laser Rifle + Attack Speed → Better energy efficiency, thicker beam, 1.2x damage

Burst Gun + Critical Chance → 1.2x damage, fires 3x more bullets

Sniper Rifle + Magazine → 1.2x damage, shrapnel bursts from impact point to damage enemies

Grenade Launcher + Defense Rate → 3x damage, wider explosion radius



• The old character stat structure reached its limit, so the internal stat system has been redesigned.

• Stats gained through leveling up are now additive. Stats from items or room choices are additive or percentage-based, depending on their type.

• Now during gameplay, pressing Tab, or at the end of a run, you can view how much damage each skill dealt to enemies. (I'll use this data to start balancing things. 😂)

• The mission to protect the Stand used to fail immediately if you stepped outside the circle, but now it simply reduces progress for a while instead of restarting.

• If you stay in a room without clearing the time requirement, an electric field that damages the character will start appearing.

• New types of rooms have been added. I plan to keep adding more room events.

• Enemies that are behind walls the character cannot see will now be invisible. (You might be surprised!)

• Now, the luck stat affects the drop rate of health packs and shield packs. Luck is calculated as the character’s base luck + suit luck stat, ranging from 2 to 20.

• When enemies die, they now disappear with an effect, making it easier to identify them.

• A new suicide enemy has been added. Be careful.

• Character hit by robots no longer apply slow effects. They only deal damage now.

• In boss battles, the number of enemies has been reduced. I think boss fights should be a bit easier now.

• Doors will no longer open to rooms that haven’t been generated. If you see a door open to nowhere, please DM me.

• The burst gun now fires a sticky bomb between its burst shots.





UI

• The UI for option cards during gameplay is being improved. It will continue to be refined.

• A new window has been added to directly show formulas required to upgrade skills or weapons.

• You can now view the room objectives and selected effects for the current room via objective text.

• Item markers have been added to help identify items that appear on the map. May not work properly on certain resolutions.

• A simple manual for the game has been added. Press F1 during a dive to view it.



Outside the Game

• A cutscene has been added when starting the game for the first time. Honestly, the quality is a bit low, but feel free to check it out. For those who have already played the game, there's a reset option in the gameplay settings.



Bugs

• Fixed bugs related to character-exclusive skills

• Fixed implant label errors

• Fixed issue where character would freeze after choosing a skill from the level-up screen. If it happens again, please DM or contact me in any way you can.

• And many many other bugs..