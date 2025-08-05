Fixed infinite loading screen
The game should no longer get stuck while loading – apartments should now load correctly every time.
Fixed missing text when launched in an unsupported language
If the game launched in the wrong language and all UI text disappeared – this bug has now been resolved.
Changelog - August 5th
Update notes via Steam Community
