5 August 2025 Build 19431454 Edited 5 August 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed infinite loading screen
The game should no longer get stuck while loading – apartments should now load correctly every time.

Fixed missing text when launched in an unsupported language
If the game launched in the wrong language and all UI text disappeared – this bug has now been resolved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3550741
