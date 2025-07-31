 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19431406
Update notes via Steam Community

v18.1

Features:

- Added a "Random starting location" option in the New Game menu.

Bugfixes:

- "Veteran Veteran" achievement now takes into account used plane purchases.

