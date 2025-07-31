 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Marvel Rivals Grounded 2 SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19431385 Edited 31 July 2025 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Overview

This week, a lot of smaller changes around the game have been added. We now have all the art for the act 1 rivals, we have a rework to transformation and have added a new option! I've added a better look at how the watch menu is going to function. New card art and card flip animations have finally been added and will possibly have a few more updates added later. All that and many other small changes. Next week is going to bring a bunch of new transformation options and random encounters.

Changes

- Added new transformation container
- Updated the watch menu with a new layout and information
- Player data now tracks creatures mood
- Creature description will now update on transformation
- Transformation will now require your current creature's mood to be within a specific range for certain transformations
- Updated cards to now be able to affect your creature's mood
- Added Act 1 rival art
- A1 rivals now have dialogue after being defeated
- Added "Gritnaw" as a new transformation option
- Added new front and back card UI
- Added a card flip animation
- Added shadows to cards

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3593791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link