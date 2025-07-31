OverviewThis week, a lot of smaller changes around the game have been added. We now have all the art for the act 1 rivals, we have a rework to transformation and have added a new option! I've added a better look at how the watch menu is going to function. New card art and card flip animations have finally been added and will possibly have a few more updates added later. All that and many other small changes. Next week is going to bring a bunch of new transformation options and random encounters.
Changes- Added new transformation container
- Updated the watch menu with a new layout and information
- Player data now tracks creatures mood
- Creature description will now update on transformation
- Transformation will now require your current creature's mood to be within a specific range for certain transformations
- Updated cards to now be able to affect your creature's mood
- Added Act 1 rival art
- A1 rivals now have dialogue after being defeated
- Added "Gritnaw" as a new transformation option
- Added new front and back card UI
- Added a card flip animation
- Added shadows to cards
Changed files in this update