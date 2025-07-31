Overview This week, a lot of smaller changes around the game have been added. We now have all the art for the act 1 rivals, we have a rework to transformation and have added a new option! I've added a better look at how the watch menu is going to function. New card art and card flip animations have finally been added and will possibly have a few more updates added later. All that and many other small changes. Next week is going to bring a bunch of new transformation options and random encounters.



Changes - Added new transformation container

- Updated the watch menu with a new layout and information

- Player data now tracks creatures mood

- Creature description will now update on transformation

- Transformation will now require your current creature's mood to be within a specific range for certain transformations

- Updated cards to now be able to affect your creature's mood

- Added Act 1 rival art

- A1 rivals now have dialogue after being defeated

- Added "Gritnaw" as a new transformation option

- Added new front and back card UI

- Added a card flip animation

- Added shadows to cards