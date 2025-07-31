It still feels kind of unbelievable that this day is here.

It's hard to express how grateful I am to even have been given the chance to get this far. This all started because I posted a few screenshots online, after years of wondering why I post anything online - but for some reason people really liked them. If I had never done that, I never would have gotten the recommendation to submit the original demo to the Haunted PS1 demo disc, and if I hadn't done that I wouldn't have gotten messages from publishers... I want to thank everyone who has followed the game, wishlisted, subscribed to my Patreon, talked to their friends about it, and supported it in any way. I genuinely wouldn't have been able to do it without you; the interest you showed truly drove this project.

I want to thank everyone who worked on the game:

Michael, Leo, Yves, Jacob, Carlos, Goba, M, Suzi, Athan. The work you all put in has made this thing far greater than anything I could have done on my own. And I know it wasn't easy at times, so I appreciate you trusting me and sticking with all this as I stumbled through the process of learning how to make a game with a team for the first time.

I want to thank everyone at DreadXP for their support and expertise, without which this game would never have been made. Thank you for taking a chance on me during a time when it is not especially easy to take chances. Thank you for your trust and guidance as I made mistakes.

Finally, I want to thank my friends and family for their years of support.

I have not done many things in my life the way I was supposed to, but you all have seemingly not let that get in the way of supporting me. Thank you for dealing with years of my not committing to anything by using Heartworm as an excuse, and for pretending not to be tired of hearing about the game.

I just feel so lucky and privileged to have been given the opportunity to create something I've dreamed about, and I tried my best to use that opportunity to the fullest. It was a real learning experience the whole way, and it may not be perfect, but I can confidently say I am proud of what we accomplished - we really put our hearts into it. And we wouldn't have been able to do it without all of you.

I truly hope you enjoy Heartworm.

Thanks,

Vincent