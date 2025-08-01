Release Notes - MAVRIX - 0.9.2

Date 01 Aug 2025 Version 0.9.2 Description First post-launch patch

Summary

This is the first post-launch release for MAVRIX. It is a patch containing mostly bug fixes for issues related to leaderboards, matchmaking, challenges, some bike controller issues and various other bugs.

Improvements to existing features

• Matchmaking - players will be placed in servers closer to their location, using ping as a guide.

• Removed ‘cinematic’ option from graphics settings as it isn’t intended to be a player-facing option.

Bug fixes

Gameplay/UI

Flow Fields region now shows as 100% complete rather than 0%

Fixed bugs related to challenges: Players are no longer able to complete sponsor challenges requiring race mode in discovery mode. The second challenge of Marin sheet 3 (Frontflip, then whip within 10 seconds on trail Dragon’s back) now completes as expected. When completing the third challenge of Helfare, it is now possible to complete the challenge in the following region. Marin level 12 Poop Shoot challenge time increased to 28s

Leaderboards - resolved various issues around the leaderboard highlight not highlighting the local player correctly both on the small pre/post-race leaderboard and in the main leaderboard screen.

Fix for bike becoming unresponsive to steering input if the player crashed whilst holding the front brake

Fix for soft-lock if the player interacts with a chairlift whilst respawning

Misc

• Fixed bug where paths would occasionally appear with unnatural, often black, textures.

• Removed log file spam related to ‘Rendering a nanite mesh to a runtime virtual texture isn't yet supported.’

• EULA is no longer shown briefly on every startup when launching from Epic Games Launcher.

• Join code functionality now works more reliably.