1 August 2025 Build 19431320 Edited 1 August 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release Notes - MAVRIX - 0.9.2

Date

01 Aug 2025

Version

0.9.2

Description

First post-launch patch

Summary

This is the first post-launch release for MAVRIX. It is a patch containing mostly bug fixes for issues related to leaderboards, matchmaking, challenges, some bike controller issues and various other bugs.

Improvements to existing features

• Matchmaking - players will be placed in servers closer to their location, using ping as a guide.

• Removed ‘cinematic’ option from graphics settings as it isn’t intended to be a player-facing option.

Bug fixes

Gameplay/UI

  • Flow Fields region now shows as 100% complete rather than 0%

  • Fixed bugs related to challenges:

    • Players are no longer able to complete sponsor challenges requiring race mode in discovery mode.

    • The second challenge of Marin sheet 3 (Frontflip, then whip within 10 seconds on trail Dragon’s back) now completes as expected.

    • When completing the third challenge of Helfare, it is now possible to complete the challenge in the following region.

    • Marin level 12 Poop Shoot challenge time increased to 28s

  • Leaderboards - resolved various issues around the leaderboard highlight not highlighting the local player correctly both on the small pre/post-race leaderboard and in the main leaderboard screen.

  • Fix for bike becoming unresponsive to steering input if the player crashed whilst holding the front brake

  • Fix for soft-lock if the player interacts with a chairlift whilst respawning

Misc

• Fixed bug where paths would occasionally appear with unnatural, often black, textures.

• Removed log file spam related to ‘Rendering a nanite mesh to a runtime virtual texture isn't yet supported.’

• EULA is no longer shown briefly on every startup when launching from Epic Games Launcher.

• Join code functionality now works more reliably.

Changed files in this update

