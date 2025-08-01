We know it's been a while Survivors, but it’s real. We’re releasing a surprise new DLC for Propagation VR: the Sniper Weapon Pack and it's available right now!

🔫 Wield a high-powered sniper rifle

🎯 Pick off enemies from a distance

👥 Compatible with the solo campaign and with the Co-op DLC

💰 Only $0.99

This is the first new content for Propagation VR since the co-op DLC, and we know a lot of you have been hoping for this new weapon. No build-up. No roadmap. Just a drop.

This is a small but deadly addition and we can't wait to hear your thoughts.

Who wants more? We might have more content coming...

And don't forget to join our Discord, you'll always find people to play the coop DLC with !

(Disclaimer: not compatible with Propagation: Paradise Hotel)