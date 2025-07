Hello everyone! Here is the first round of patches.Thank you for your feedback and support so for, its been a crazy day!-Fixed storage item disapperance-Decreased Rhinowing(flying red enemies) spawn count-Increased starting hp from 50=>60 for Strider. and 40=>50 for Brute and Spectre-Increased Mecha Experience gain after the runs.-Decreased Yabi's and Jaya's projectile damage.-Decreased level up screen flash animations brightness-Mostly working on fixing the crashes right now. This patch might lower the probabilty of them but it takes a bit time to eliminate them completely.Meanwhile it would be really hepfull if you can send me your crash reports to this email => info@massivehug.xyz Users\[username]\AppData\Local\Temp\Massive Hug\Demon Hunt\CrashesI'm aware of the issues about recycling/upgrading items. I'll fix them next.And if you enjoy the game, dropping a review would be really hepfull.Thank you for your patience and sorry for the issues