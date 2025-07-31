Hello everyone! Here is the first round of patches.
Thank you for your feedback and support so for, its been a crazy day!
-Fixed storage item disapperance
-Decreased Rhinowing(flying red enemies) spawn count
-Increased starting hp from 50=>60 for Strider. and 40=>50 for Brute and Spectre
-Increased Mecha Experience gain after the runs.
-Decreased Yabi's and Jaya's projectile damage.
-Decreased level up screen flash animations brightness
-Mostly working on fixing the crashes right now. This patch might lower the probabilty of them but it takes a bit time to eliminate them completely.
Meanwhile it would be really hepfull if you can send me your crash reports to this email => info@massivehug.xyz
Users\[username]\AppData\Local\Temp\Massive Hug\Demon Hunt\Crashes
I'm aware of the issues about recycling/upgrading items. I'll fix them next.
And if you enjoy the game, dropping a review would be really hepfull.
Thank you for your patience and sorry for the issues
Hotfix 0.18.002
