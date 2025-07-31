 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19431230 Edited 31 July 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re so happy to announce that after a year of development, many sleepless nights and crunches, Bus Flipper’s full version is finally out!


Thank you so much for all the support, feedback, suggestions, and for simply playing the demo and playtest. It means a lot to us.


Special thanks to all the content creators and streamers, who helped us get recognition, showing our game to their audiences. We’re incredibly grateful that you decided to share our game!

Check out the release trailer we made specially for this occasion:

And of course, have a great time playing! We’re looking forward to your reviews and more feedback. In the meantime, we will continue supporting the game, adding more features, buses and decorations.


