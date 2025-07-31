This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-577-d8d7419:

Improvement: When connecting, there is now a progress displayed in percentage,

Improvement: The connection timeout is now 90 seconds. When joining a high distance game, the initial state transfer can take some time (especially when the uplink of the host is slow). With the new progress you see whether the game is still loading.,

Bug fix: There might be very rare network errors from unclean reconnections,

Bug fix: Players sometimes respawned in the main menu or when restarting a map,

Improvement: Ping paths get cleared when entering and exiting signposts,

Bug fix: Rounding error for the custom map stats

Improvement: Bot can throw tracks, or tools to any player when placing the track or tool emoji on the target player

Improvement: Bot places the bucket on the milk wagon in manage wagon mode

Improvement: Bot can milk animals when applying the bucket emoji on an animal

Improvement: Bot should always keep one commodity on the carriage wagon (with that you can better control what is being carried)

Bug fix: Bot wasn’t able to find tools on the train

Bug fix: Transformer and box wagon could jiggle with push, pull and magnet pick extensions

Bug fix: Bot picked animals from the carriage wagon that were already attached to the milk wagon

Bug fix: Bot didn’t consider both sides of the carriage wagon

Bug fix: Cartridge slot unlocks via boss defeats were not working

See you on track!