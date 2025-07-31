- There is now a preview of the currently focused skin in the shop
- Fixed an issue that prevented long play sessions from accessing the backend
- Added button on each settings binding pages to reset the page to default
- Added a new tab called 'utilities' in the gameplay section of the settings
- Added a binding to spectate the next loaded ghost
- Added a binding to toggle free camera while gameplay
- Added a binding to chat directly while in multiplayer
- Added a slider to control the look sensitivity of the mouse in the editor movement settings tab (also affects free camera)
Patch 1.20
