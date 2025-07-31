 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19431205 Edited 31 July 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • There is now a preview of the currently focused skin in the shop
  • Fixed an issue that prevented long play sessions from accessing the backend
  • Added button on each settings binding pages to reset the page to default
  • Added a new tab called 'utilities' in the gameplay section of the settings
    • Added a binding to spectate the next loaded ghost
    • Added a binding to toggle free camera while gameplay
    • Added a binding to chat directly while in multiplayer

  • Added a slider to control the look sensitivity of the mouse in the editor movement settings tab (also affects free camera)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2457201
