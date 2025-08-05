 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19431136 Edited 5 August 2025 – 17:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to a scorching summer celebration in Destiny 2 with Solstice 2025! Light the Solstice Forge and upgrade to a glowing set of armor. Collect Holofoil weapons, including a new Strand Grenade Launcher and Solar Submachine Gun. Earn a ship, Sparrow, and more rewards!

