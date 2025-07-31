The moment is finally here! We're incredibly excited to announce that our game has officially launched.

This release is just the first step in a long journey we're committed to taking with you. As we mentioned in our previous announcement, our focus now turns to refining and expanding the game for a long time to come. We are already hard at work on the next free updates, which will focus on the following:

Game balance refinements

Bug fixes and polishing

User interface improvements

More civilization traits

AI behavior improvements

More content and refinements in the later eras

Additional customization options for world and resource generation

Your feedback is a crucial part of this process, and we're eager to hear your thoughts as we move forward. If possible, join the discord and report any bugs or your feedback

If you're enjoying the game and wish to support our continued work, the most helpful thing you can do is to leave a faithful review on Steam. Honest reviews make a huge difference for small indie developers like us. Spreading the word to your friends, favorite content creators, and on social media is also incredibly helpful and appreciated.

Thank you for being part of this journey with us. We're excited to see the civilizations you'll build and the stories you'll create!

The Orbi Universo II Development Team