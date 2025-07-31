Hello Sandwichers!

In this update, we’ve focused on the bugs you reported and worked on fixing the major issues that negatively affected your gameplay experience.

We’re aware that there are still a few minor bugs left — most of them don’t impact your experience significantly, but we’ll keep working to squash them one by one. Please continue reporting any issues you notice so we can make your experience as smooth as possible.

On top of bug fixes, we’re also working on improvements and new features to make the game even more enjoyable.

Your feedback about the game’s difficulty, fun factor, and anything else is incredibly valuable to us. We read and consider every single message you post in the #suggestions channel on our Discord server.

And here’s a little sneak peek — we’re moving forward according to our Roadmap, and in August, you’ll be getting some exciting new updates:

Decoration Color Customization

Decoration Variations

Floor & Wall Customization

Together, we’re making Sandwich Simulator even better!



Inverted Mouse Setting

In this update, we have fulfilled the request of our esteemed player Rudolf Fischer, which he shared with us in the Steam Discussions section. We thank him for sharing it with us.



With the newly added ‘Inverted Mouse’ option, you can reverse mouse movements and control the camera the way you’re used to.

You can enable this setting from Settings > Controls.





Bug Fixes

Gameplay & Interaction

Furniture positions now load correctly after saving and reloading the game.

Customer moods are now preserved correctly; happy customers will no longer become sad after saving and reloading.

Customers in a mad state during saving now properly return to their seated positions after reloading.

Selling tables while customers are seated is no longer possible, preventing animation and state errors.

UI & Controls

Order panel scrolling has been improved to prevent it from breaking when scrolled after unfocusing the panel.

Table numbering has been corrected to prevent duplicate numbers when placement is interrupted by another player’s actions.

Closing placement mode while holding a table no longer causes its table number to be lost.

Objects & Placement

Wall-mountable items now align properly with walls, fixing an issue where they snapped at incorrect angles.

Bread oven ghost mesh now displays correctly when first picked up after purchase.

Audio

Unwrapping sandwiches that contain sauce no longer replays the sauce pouring sound effect.

Coming Soon | a reminder

We’re moving forward with our roadmap, and in August, you can expect these exciting additions: