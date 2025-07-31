Known Issues
- Experimental features like “Undo Action” and “Speed-up Animations” may cause issues as they are still being iterated on.
- In Multiplayer, characters can get locked in a preview state when two players start creating characters at the same time. A workaround for this is to create characters one by one, or to delete the stuck character and create it again.
- In Multiplayer one of the users gets returned back to the Outpost main screen if two players click simultaneously on the same action in a sub menu.
- Desyncs can occur in Multiplayer.
- In Multiplayer, the “Quest Debriefing” screen shows placeholders if the party loses a quest after a client first creates a character in the Outpost.
- Localization is a work-in-progress and you might encounter content that is untranslated or capable of improvement when playing the game in certain languages.
