31 July 2025 Build 19430873 Edited 31 July 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added graphics settings

Improved background art

Internally updated engine version and a lot of related API's and framworks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2240631
