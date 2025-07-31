Patch 0.7.2 is live! Mostly buffs and improvements, you can find the details below.

Unless a hotfix is needed, this is our last patch for a while. We're working on one more juicy patch (new enemy included!) coming at the end of next week at the earliest. Enjoy the Webgrave Update, and keep that feedback coming! ːdemonheartː

P.S. And here's a miniFAQ that was attached to the hotfix 0.7.1 info, in case you missed it:

Patch 0.7.2 Notes

Changes to weapons and gear

Changes to Koschei

Stamina cost added to swarm launch

Diminishing M1 projectile base damage for multiple hits of the same target

Fixed looped Koschei’s reloading animation when no ammo can be inserted to the magazine

Designer notes: Koschei is overperforming right now, mostly because of its unique M1 mechanic. We want to bring it in line with other weapons, while keeping both its basic functions and unique capabilities fun and powerful, so we’re apllying a careful, steady approach to changes. It’s possible that this is not the last change we make to Koschei.

Changes to Iron Cross

Significantly increased the range of Iron Cross

Reduced the range of Iron Cross Mysteria 3 from 200% to 150% of base range

Designer notes: the initial range reduction wasn’t motivated by the spell outperforming. Because it was so massive, it had a significant impact on performance. At the same time, after performing necessary checks on enemies in range, the furthest of them still weren’t affected by the spell, because there was no clear line of sight between them and the Cross. So we basically wasted resources on nothing. We tried to reduce the range so it performed the same in most situation, but overshot quite a bit and nerfed it in the process. This is an attempt to remedy that.

Changes to Nemesis

Fixed Nemesis wisps targeting wrong enemies from across the level

Increased Nemesis wisps travel speed

Other changes and tweaks

Changed the way how the player stats are displayed

Designer notes: Easier now to understand if you are under base (<100), at base (100), better (>100) or total max for the given stat (200). Exception: HP and SP, that are basically points.

Hermitorium arrival (short) cutscene added

Watch Commander health significantly lowered

High Executioner health slightly increased

Velmorne miniboss icons should follow their position now

Spiderwoman is now less susceptible to stun damage

Tweaked Blackened Salt and Corpse Wax drop rates

Tweaked the attenuation settings of the Gatekeeper’s power sources, to make them easier to locate

Velmorne undergrounds, esp. boss area, render significantly faster

Bugfixes

Fixed “mission complete” SFX not playing after killing Town minibosses

Fixed potential progression blocker in Hermitorium (Sanctuary door not interactable)

Fixed “Free Arcana Bead” incorrectly consuming required items

Fixed Stigma Diabolicum critical damage multiplier

Fixed an issue with incantations’ incorrect icon and type displayed in the Workshop

Fixed cutscenes breaking sounds when leaving to main menu when they are playing

Fixes to Crossbowman and Watch Commander behavior

Fixed Effigies and Totems trap spawning

Designer notes: these traps have been present in the game since early access launch, but their spawning logic has been broken for quite a while. For Steam players, it might be the first time they see them outside of the Duel event.

Numerous visual fixes across all of Velmorne

UI changes