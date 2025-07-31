Patch 0.7.2 is live! Mostly buffs and improvements, you can find the details below.
Unless a hotfix is needed, this is our last patch for a while. We're working on one more juicy patch (new enemy included!) coming at the end of next week at the earliest. Enjoy the Webgrave Update, and keep that feedback coming! ːdemonheartː
P.S. And here's a miniFAQ that was attached to the hotfix 0.7.1 info, in case you missed it:
Patch 0.7.2 Notes
Changes to weapons and gear
Changes to Koschei
Stamina cost added to swarm launch
Diminishing M1 projectile base damage for multiple hits of the same target
Fixed looped Koschei’s reloading animation when no ammo can be inserted to the magazine
Designer notes: Koschei is overperforming right now, mostly because of its unique M1 mechanic. We want to bring it in line with other weapons, while keeping both its basic functions and unique capabilities fun and powerful, so we’re apllying a careful, steady approach to changes. It’s possible that this is not the last change we make to Koschei.
Changes to Iron Cross
Significantly increased the range of Iron Cross
Reduced the range of Iron Cross Mysteria 3 from 200% to 150% of base range
Designer notes: the initial range reduction wasn’t motivated by the spell outperforming. Because it was so massive, it had a significant impact on performance. At the same time, after performing necessary checks on enemies in range, the furthest of them still weren’t affected by the spell, because there was no clear line of sight between them and the Cross. So we basically wasted resources on nothing. We tried to reduce the range so it performed the same in most situation, but overshot quite a bit and nerfed it in the process. This is an attempt to remedy that.
Changes to Nemesis
Fixed Nemesis wisps targeting wrong enemies from across the level
Increased Nemesis wisps travel speed
Other changes and tweaks
Changed the way how the player stats are displayed
Designer notes: Easier now to understand if you are under base (<100), at base (100), better (>100) or total max for the given stat (200). Exception: HP and SP, that are basically points.
Hermitorium arrival (short) cutscene added
Watch Commander health significantly lowered
High Executioner health slightly increased
Velmorne miniboss icons should follow their position now
Spiderwoman is now less susceptible to stun damage
Tweaked Blackened Salt and Corpse Wax drop rates
Tweaked the attenuation settings of the Gatekeeper’s power sources, to make them easier to locate
Velmorne undergrounds, esp. boss area, render significantly faster
Bugfixes
Fixed “mission complete” SFX not playing after killing Town minibosses
Fixed potential progression blocker in Hermitorium (Sanctuary door not interactable)
Fixed “Free Arcana Bead” incorrectly consuming required items
Fixed Stigma Diabolicum critical damage multiplier
Fixed an issue with incantations’ incorrect icon and type displayed in the Workshop
Fixed cutscenes breaking sounds when leaving to main menu when they are playing
Fixes to Crossbowman and Watch Commander behavior
Fixed Effigies and Totems trap spawning
Designer notes: these traps have been present in the game since early access launch, but their spawning logic has been broken for quite a while. For Steam players, it might be the first time they see them outside of the Duel event.
Numerous visual fixes across all of Velmorne
UI changes
Added notification star on portal in the Hermitorium which is displayed when there’s new destination available
Made hotspots in the Handbook more snappy. They should now feel better to use, especially in cases when two hotspots are close to each other
Fixed an issue with incantations having incorrect icon and type displayed in the Workshop
Changed files in this update