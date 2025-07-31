New buildings.

Wooden barriers, barricades, and iron gates: used to block enemies

Sink, water tank, and well: can restore the stamina of nearby friendly troops

Emergency tent: It allows soldiers who have died in battle to return to the battlefield

Watchtower: Extensive field of vision

New gameplay:

You can now dispatch legions to explore and move within the large map.

In both defending and attacking city battles, the situation of the city will change based on its defense.

AI is now capable of attacking each other.

Numerical adjustments have been made to all equipment

The enemy count has been adjusted

Fixed many bugs

More details can be fully experienced within the game.