New buildings.
Wooden barriers, barricades, and iron gates: used to block enemies
Sink, water tank, and well: can restore the stamina of nearby friendly troops
Emergency tent: It allows soldiers who have died in battle to return to the battlefield
Watchtower: Extensive field of vision
New gameplay:
You can now dispatch legions to explore and move within the large map.
In both defending and attacking city battles, the situation of the city will change based on its defense.
AI is now capable of attacking each other.
Numerical adjustments have been made to all equipment
The enemy count has been adjusted
Fixed many bugs
More details can be fully experienced within the game.
Changed files in this update