

1. Added the **Map Score Leaderboard** feature. Participation is entirely optional—join if you wish.





You can find the **Leaderboard** button in the main menu.





Or, after entering the game, access the **Leaderboard** via the bottom menu to view score rankings across different maps and difficulty levels.





**[Old Saves & Manual Upload]**

Open your save, press **P** to open the City Report screen, then click **Upload to Leaderboard** in the bottom-left to upload your latest score.









**[Optional Auto-Upload]**

In the leaderboard screen, check **[Auto-upload new scores]** to automatically upload your new high score for each map. If left unchecked, the game will never upload your data automatically.





Note: Any modified or suspicious scores will be removed via Steam backend to maintain leaderboard integrity.



2. The **Mass Demolition** feature now includes detailed stats for each building and plot type, helping mayors pinpoint targets more precisely.









3. Increased the window drag limit, allowing windows to extend beyond screen edges—useful when a larger visible area is needed.







