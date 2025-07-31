Update, Version 20250731
English
[Skill]The "Berserk Attack" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "Double Attack" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "Triple Attack" skill now has a new icon. (Yes, that's a One Piece meme.)
[Skill]The "Resurrect" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "Calm Heart Extinguishes Fire" skill now has a new icon.
[Skill]The "Power Charge" skill now has a new icon.
[Dana Shelter Underground Level 1]Added a secret room. It will become accessible once we get the next part of the Siege of Dana quest.
[Dana Shelter Underground Level 1]It no longer shares the same area tag with the Dana Shelter. It now has its own area tag.
[Butterfly]When you use Butterfly Wings to teleport from Dana Shelter Underground Level 1, you now go to the dungeon entrance instead of the entrance of the entire building.
简体中文
【技能】狂暴攻击现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】两段攻击现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】三段攻击现在有了一个新图标。（对，这里有个海贼王的梗。）
【技能】复活术现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】心静自然凉现在有了一个新图标。
【技能】能量聚集现在有了一个新图标。
【达那避难所地下一层】加入了一个秘密房间，会在达那围城战下一部分的剧情中可以进入。
【达那避难所地下一层】现在该区域不再和达那避难所共用标签，而是有了自己的标签。
【蝴蝶之翼】现在你从达那避难所地下区域用蝴蝶传送时会回到电梯入口的位置而非整个避难所外面。
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
