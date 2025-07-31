 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19430579 Edited 31 July 2025 – 14:26:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

💰 Dynamic Loan Interest System


Your interest rate now affects your customers and risk profile:

👥 Customer Behavior
• Lower interest = More customers, lower default rate
• Higher interest = Fewer customers, higher default rate

📉 In real banking, affordable loans mean people are more likely to repay.

🧠 Use this system to shape your strategy and maximize reach and profits.


🛠️ Fixes & Improvements

🧾 A. Bond Interaction Fix
The last bond in the list now works properly. No more click issues or dead zones.

📋 B. My Tasks Panel
Fixed a bug where the Tasks clipboard overlapped the Manager Screen.

🖥️ C. Customization Screen UI

Improved layout and element scaling for ultra-wide (21:9) monitors.



💬 Love the update?

🌟📝 Your reviews make a big difference!

🙏 If you’re enjoying the game, please leave a positive review on Steam, it helps us grow and brings more awesome updates to you faster. 💖🚀

💡 Found bugs or have ideas?
Join our Discord and share your thoughts:

👉

https://discord.gg/wZ3ACd4h4A

Thank you for playing and supporting us!

Strong Bow Games Studio


