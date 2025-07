πŸ’° Dynamic Loan Interest System





Your interest rate now affects your customers and risk profile:

πŸ‘₯ Customer Behavior

β€’ Lower interest = More customers, lower default rate

β€’ Higher interest = Fewer customers, higher default rate

πŸ“‰ In real banking, affordable loans mean people are more likely to repay.

🧠Use this system to shape your strategy and maximize reach and profits.







πŸ› οΈ Fixes & Improvements



🧾 A. Bond Interaction Fix

The last bond in the list now works properly. No more click issues or dead zones.



πŸ“‹ B. My Tasks Panel

Fixed a bug where the Tasks clipboard overlapped the Manager Screen.



πŸ–₯️ C. Customization Screen UI

Improved layout and element scaling for ultra-wide (21:9) monitors.









