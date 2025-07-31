💰 Dynamic Loan Interest System
Your interest rate now affects your customers and risk profile:
👥 Customer Behavior
• Lower interest = More customers, lower default rate
• Higher interest = Fewer customers, higher default rate
📉 In real banking, affordable loans mean people are more likely to repay.
🧠 Use this system to shape your strategy and maximize reach and profits.
🛠️ Fixes & Improvements
🧾 A. Bond Interaction Fix
The last bond in the list now works properly. No more click issues or dead zones.
📋 B. My Tasks Panel
Fixed a bug where the Tasks clipboard overlapped the Manager Screen.
🖥️ C. Customization Screen UI
Improved layout and element scaling for ultra-wide (21:9) monitors.
