💰 Dynamic Loan Interest System





Your interest rate now affects your customers and risk profile:

👥 Customer Behavior

• Lower interest = More customers, lower default rate

• Higher interest = Fewer customers, higher default rate

📉 In real banking, affordable loans mean people are more likely to repay.

🧠 Use this system to shape your strategy and maximize reach and profits.







🛠️ Fixes & Improvements



🧾 A. Bond Interaction Fix

The last bond in the list now works properly. No more click issues or dead zones.



📋 B. My Tasks Panel

Fixed a bug where the Tasks clipboard overlapped the Manager Screen.



🖥️ C. Customization Screen UI

Improved layout and element scaling for ultra-wide (21:9) monitors.









