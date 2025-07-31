 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19430577 Edited 31 July 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH 1.2.4

Server/Client Required

This is a critical patch that we have to push this week because Windows 11 will be releasing 24H2 update next week that is not compatible with game version 1.2.3, so to ensure compatibility with W11/24H2 please update to game version 1.2.4.

This patch does not include all the features we had planned for 1.2.4, those features are being pushed to 1.2.5 (and the previous 1.2.5 content is being pushed to 1.2.6).

This patch should improve performance in the game substantially, with most 80% of testers reporting a substantial framerate improvement.

This patch also prevents players from modifying their config files to remove foliage from the map, doing so will cause your game to crash. Full patch notes below.

GAME

  • Strength stat now influences carry weight. Now an A++ can lift heavier creatures than an E.

PERFORMANCE

  • We have substantially reduced the amount of draw calls on the map resulting in a substantial increase in framerate for most PCs

EXPLOITS

  • Game now checks for illegal player config overrides such as removing foliage and manipulating view distance or grass quality below minimum then crashes if found

FIXES

  • Fixed Brood Watcher flight animations, the wing membrane no longer sticks up

  • Fixed various "No" emote sound fx issues

Easy AntiCheat

  • Updated Easy Anti Cheat to ensure compatibility with the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 patch

  • New AntiCheat Measures

  • Misc. Bugfixes

