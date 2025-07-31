The wait is over — Ballardo is officially live in Early Access on Steam!

Merge the satisfying skill of classic billiards with the strategic depth of roguelike gameplay. Customize your shots with stickers, unlock powerful relics, and master unique score mechanics to conquer challenging stages.

🧩 Plan your shots.

🔥 Build your strategy.

💥 Break the table.

Whether you're here for the pool physics or the endless upgrade possibilities, Ballardo has something fresh in every turn.

💡 Why Early Access?

We’re launching Ballardo into Early Access to gather feedback, balance new content, and refine mechanics together with the community. Your input will help shape upcoming updates including:

New game modes like Snooker and Classic Billiards

Additional stickers, relics, and cue sticks

Visual & gameplay improvements

Localization & controller support

And more surprises along the way!

Let’s build the most stylish, strategic billiards experience together. See you at the table!