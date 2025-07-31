Hey Everyone, today the team is deploying an update to the Public Test Server. You can find today's patch notes below.
Combat
Miscellaneous Combat Changes
The Executioner's legendary mod now is an additive damage boost instead of multiplicative.
Fixed the range and ammo capacity for the Cryolator's Crystallizing Barrel.
Addressed an issue where players couldn't deal self-radiation damage with the Gamma Gun.
Fixed an issue with Bomb Scientist where it would work with weapons other than thrown grenades.
Weapon Changes
Removed unintended range, recoil, etc. effects from the standard barrel mod for the V63 Laser Carbine.
Enemy Changes
Revert a couple of unintended health changes for the Ultragenetic Deathclaw and Ultragenetic Mole Miner Stalker (Raids)
Increased the health and resistances of the EN06 Guardian (Raids)
Removed Poison damage immunity from Super Mutants and Robobrains
Super mutants are still highly resistant to Poison damage.
Adjusted Super Mutant resistances.
Mod Changes
The Minigun Shredder mod no-longer benefits from the Radioactive Strength perk.
Removed an unintended damage bonus from the Laser Gun and Ultracite Laser Gun Aligned Automatic Barrel mods.
Fixed missing Cryo damage on the Freezing mod for the Electro Enforcer
Mods which convert weapons from semi-auto to automatic:
Shots to max recoil: +150% -> +250%
Removed 25% penalty to recoil recovery speed.
Now increases minimum cone of fire by 10%
Delay before cone of fire recovery: +35% -> +15%
Cone of fire increase per shot: -15% -> -35%
Item Locking
The new setting to allow or block the use of locked consumables should now be working as expected.
Mischief Night
The Lost have put on their Halloween costumes to join the spooky festivities.
We’ve made changes that we believe will help the overall performance of the event. Please let us know how it goes!
Workshop
Replace Mode: You can now swap out placed items without needing to scrap and rebuild. Making C.A.M.P. customization smoother and faster.
Missing Icons: Visual indicators for key camp elements have returned, helping you quickly identify “what’s what” in the subcategory variants lists.
Blueprint Selection Fixes: We’ve resolved inconsistencies when selecting blueprints, so your saved layouts should behave more predictably.
Fixed Scrapping bug to disable scrapping when nothing is selected.
