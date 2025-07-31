Date: 31st July 2025

Update Size: 749MB + 700MB for any language with speech

Today we have a chunky patch for Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition. We've hit over 200k sales, and over 16k concurrent players, so that's a lot of Building, Battling and Besieging from our beloved community. We're diligently going through each and every bug report from you, so please continue to log them with us and it won't be long before we have more information coming on the Free Update pack and DLC 1 coming this Autumn.

Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition v1.03 Patch Notes:

IMPROVEMENTS TO MULTIPLAYER LAG:

We've adjusted the delay calculation, which should lead to a general improvement in the lag/delay. We hope this improves the multiplayer experience, and will continue to investigate further changes if needed.





ADDITIONS

You can now enter “-skipvid” in the steam launch options, and it will skip the intro animation

Well workers will now help Allies put out fires

Enabled food eaten/not eaten Marketplace toggles in Multiplayer

Various improvements to how Teams are displayed in Custom Skirmish and Multiplayer

The Skirmish Game Type will now be displayed in the Skirmish Briefing Screen

Added Classic Sorting option to Skirmish Map display (shift click the header to change sort modes!)

In the Co-Op Lobby, it will now display a pip to notify of a message received

Added prompt to show which Lord has a message for you

Added several missing Temple Guard voicelines

Richard’s ‘Afraid?’ voiceline will now play when you click on the mission skip Chicken

Added updated skull visual in the Skirmish Masters screen



CHANGES

Adjusted the radius of healers, so they can now heal anyone on the same tower

You can now place undug moat over an enemies undug moat

In Multiplayer, non-hosts can now view the Team Setup panel (round table)

Increased range around enemy keep of blocked moat placement (15 tiles)

Improvements to speech & input delay when requesting resources from Multiple AI

Armour will now be counted towards the “Calm Down, Rambo!” Achievement

"Rotate Building" hotkey settings text, updated to say "Rotate Gatehouse"

Swapped a voiceline for the Wolf when defeating an enemy

In the Map Editor, you can no longer place Arabian Horse Archers & Heavy Camels on top of walls

Decreased the Vegetation Cap in the Map Editor from 3999 to 3399, to allow count left for a player of the map to place apple farms

The Starting Goods display will now disappear when you die

Improvements to flattened Stockpile visual

Further small improvements to the Tutorial

Multiple French Localisation improvements

Multiple Simplified Chinese Localisation improvements

Multiple Arabic Localisation improvements

Multiple Polish Localisation improvements

Multiple German Localisation improvements

BUG FIXES

Fixed the auto-trade / food exploit (Good catch, Udwin!)

The Bedouin Outpost is no longer fireproof!

Engineers will no longer vanish, or turn into enemy units

Placing Cesspits will no longer remove Farmland

Swordsmen will now properly attack Camel Lancers while in 'Aggressive' stance

Allied Walls no longer shrink when hit by allied mangonels

Added a missing Engineers guild to one of the Pig’s Castle Designs

You can no longer select or disband siege equipment while the game is paused

Incorrect images will no longer display in the Allies panel

“Calm Down, Rambo!” Achievement should now correctly trigger

“Mute Player” Button no longer covers the Team Shield in the Multiplayer Chat Menu

Allied Attack Orders will no longer persist once the AI is dead

Buying multiple Archers will no longer break the Tutorial

Updated UI visual for the Slave

Weasel Turd video is now playing correctly

Bessy will now leave a European gravestone on death

Mangonels will no longer automatically target the gravestones of dead Lords

The text of a Selected Stone Keep will no longer say Wooden Keep

When you kill a Lord, claimed goods are now called “Captured Goods”

Fixed uneven icon spacing on the Classic Trail menu screen

Save file names will no longer become lowercase

When playing as the Scribe, Churches no longer have text calling them Mosques

Report Screen now displays a neutral face for 0, rather than a happy face

Arab Swordsman text updated to say Arabian Swordsman





Mission Fixes:

In Missions 39 & 40 of the Classic Trail, Richard the Lionheart will now build his Barracks

In Mission 15 of the Classic Trail, Richard the Lionheart will now build his Marketplace

In Co-Op Mission 7, farmland can now be built next to the northern player

In Co-Op Mission 3, the keep will now properly register as enclosed

When completing the Campaign The Baron's Crusade, the text now appears alongside the speech

The Merit Panel in Crusaders States Missions 4 & 5 now show the correct team shields





Map Editor Fixes:

In the Map Editor, invisible, walkable Rocks will no longer appear

In the Map Editor, you can now place walls right next to ruins

In the Map Editor, deleting buildings will no longer attribute goods to the Keep

In the Map Editor, placing a rock directly on top of a wall will no longer cause a visual bug

In the Map Editor, multiple ruins icons are no longer cut off at the sides

Hiding the UI in map editor no longer deselects your current brush





Map Specific Fixes:

Map ‘The Great River’ and ‘Crater Lake’ now have a lower amount of foliage, so no more mass death of trees, or disappearing apple farms

Map ‘Border Patrol’, removed tiles that were preventing farm placement

Map ‘Distant Encounters’, removed tiles that were preventing farm placement

Map ‘Armenia’, Iron Mines will now be built correctly

Map ‘Arrival’, Invisible Shrubs have been removed





Localisation Fixes:

Corrupted Speech Files (which in some cases and languages were causing speech lines to “merge” into each other, or instances of garbled noise) have all been fixed

Incorrect mission names in Polish Localisation have been updated

The Seventh Crusade is no longer called the Sixth Crusade in Polish

The Help File links in Polish Localisation now all link to the correct place

The Slinger now has a helpfile description, which was missing across multiple Localisations

Fixed instances of Story Text being cutoff, across multiple Localisations

Hungarian Localisation no longer has any English speech play

The Historical Campaign menu background, now correctly frames the screen in the Arabic Localisation

The sounds settings text is no longer cutoff in the Arabic Localisation





Please note that you will only see Multiplayer lobbies of other players on the exact same version of the game as you. People make sure you're on the latest version if you'd like to play Multiplayer.





Also, we're aware with issues regarding loading saves in Co-Op. We are working on fixing it for a future patch.





Thank you for playing Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition!



