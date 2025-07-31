Date: 31st July 2025
Update Size: 749MB + 700MB for any language with speech
Today we have a chunky patch for Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition. We've hit over 200k sales, and over 16k concurrent players, so that's a lot of Building, Battling and Besieging from our beloved community. We're diligently going through each and every bug report from you, so please continue to log them with us and it won't be long before we have more information coming on the Free Update pack and DLC 1 coming this Autumn.
Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition v1.03 Patch Notes:
IMPROVEMENTS TO MULTIPLAYER LAG:
We've adjusted the delay calculation, which should lead to a general improvement in the lag/delay. We hope this improves the multiplayer experience, and will continue to investigate further changes if needed.
ADDITIONS
You can now enter “-skipvid” in the steam launch options, and it will skip the intro animation
Well workers will now help Allies put out fires
Enabled food eaten/not eaten Marketplace toggles in Multiplayer
Various improvements to how Teams are displayed in Custom Skirmish and Multiplayer
The Skirmish Game Type will now be displayed in the Skirmish Briefing Screen
Added Classic Sorting option to Skirmish Map display (shift click the header to change sort modes!)
In the Co-Op Lobby, it will now display a pip to notify of a message received
Added prompt to show which Lord has a message for you
Added several missing Temple Guard voicelines
Richard’s ‘Afraid?’ voiceline will now play when you click on the mission skip Chicken
Added updated skull visual in the Skirmish Masters screen
CHANGES
Adjusted the radius of healers, so they can now heal anyone on the same tower
You can now place undug moat over an enemies undug moat
In Multiplayer, non-hosts can now view the Team Setup panel (round table)
Increased range around enemy keep of blocked moat placement (15 tiles)
Improvements to speech & input delay when requesting resources from Multiple AI
Armour will now be counted towards the “Calm Down, Rambo!” Achievement
"Rotate Building" hotkey settings text, updated to say "Rotate Gatehouse"
Swapped a voiceline for the Wolf when defeating an enemy
In the Map Editor, you can no longer place Arabian Horse Archers & Heavy Camels on top of walls
Decreased the Vegetation Cap in the Map Editor from 3999 to 3399, to allow count left for a player of the map to place apple farms
The Starting Goods display will now disappear when you die
Improvements to flattened Stockpile visual
Further small improvements to the Tutorial
Multiple French Localisation improvements
Multiple Simplified Chinese Localisation improvements
Multiple Arabic Localisation improvements
Multiple Polish Localisation improvements
Multiple German Localisation improvements
BUG FIXES
Fixed the auto-trade / food exploit (Good catch, Udwin!)
The Bedouin Outpost is no longer fireproof!
Engineers will no longer vanish, or turn into enemy units
Placing Cesspits will no longer remove Farmland
Swordsmen will now properly attack Camel Lancers while in 'Aggressive' stance
Allied Walls no longer shrink when hit by allied mangonels
Added a missing Engineers guild to one of the Pig’s Castle Designs
You can no longer select or disband siege equipment while the game is paused
Incorrect images will no longer display in the Allies panel
“Calm Down, Rambo!” Achievement should now correctly trigger
“Mute Player” Button no longer covers the Team Shield in the Multiplayer Chat Menu
Allied Attack Orders will no longer persist once the AI is dead
Buying multiple Archers will no longer break the Tutorial
Updated UI visual for the Slave
Weasel Turd video is now playing correctly
Bessy will now leave a European gravestone on death
Mangonels will no longer automatically target the gravestones of dead Lords
The text of a Selected Stone Keep will no longer say Wooden Keep
When you kill a Lord, claimed goods are now called “Captured Goods”
Fixed uneven icon spacing on the Classic Trail menu screen
Save file names will no longer become lowercase
When playing as the Scribe, Churches no longer have text calling them Mosques
Report Screen now displays a neutral face for 0, rather than a happy face
Arab Swordsman text updated to say Arabian Swordsman
Mission Fixes:
In Missions 39 & 40 of the Classic Trail, Richard the Lionheart will now build his Barracks
In Mission 15 of the Classic Trail, Richard the Lionheart will now build his Marketplace
In Co-Op Mission 7, farmland can now be built next to the northern player
In Co-Op Mission 3, the keep will now properly register as enclosed
When completing the Campaign The Baron's Crusade, the text now appears alongside the speech
The Merit Panel in Crusaders States Missions 4 & 5 now show the correct team shields
Map Editor Fixes:
In the Map Editor, invisible, walkable Rocks will no longer appear
In the Map Editor, you can now place walls right next to ruins
In the Map Editor, deleting buildings will no longer attribute goods to the Keep
In the Map Editor, placing a rock directly on top of a wall will no longer cause a visual bug
In the Map Editor, multiple ruins icons are no longer cut off at the sides
Hiding the UI in map editor no longer deselects your current brush
Map Specific Fixes:
Map ‘The Great River’ and ‘Crater Lake’ now have a lower amount of foliage, so no more mass death of trees, or disappearing apple farms
Map ‘Border Patrol’, removed tiles that were preventing farm placement
Map ‘Distant Encounters’, removed tiles that were preventing farm placement
Map ‘Armenia’, Iron Mines will now be built correctly
Map ‘Arrival’, Invisible Shrubs have been removed
Localisation Fixes:
Corrupted Speech Files (which in some cases and languages were causing speech lines to “merge” into each other, or instances of garbled noise) have all been fixed
Incorrect mission names in Polish Localisation have been updated
The Seventh Crusade is no longer called the Sixth Crusade in Polish
The Help File links in Polish Localisation now all link to the correct place
The Slinger now has a helpfile description, which was missing across multiple Localisations
Fixed instances of Story Text being cutoff, across multiple Localisations
Hungarian Localisation no longer has any English speech play
The Historical Campaign menu background, now correctly frames the screen in the Arabic Localisation
The sounds settings text is no longer cutoff in the Arabic Localisation
Please note that you will only see Multiplayer lobbies of other players on the exact same version of the game as you. People make sure you're on the latest version if you'd like to play Multiplayer.
Also, we're aware with issues regarding loading saves in Co-Op. We are working on fixing it for a future patch.
Thank you for playing Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition!
Changed files in this update