 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Marvel Rivals Grounded 2 SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19430493 Edited 31 July 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Date: 31st July 2025

Update Size: 749MB + 700MB for any language with speech

Today we have a chunky patch for Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition. We've hit over 200k sales, and over 16k concurrent players, so that's a lot of Building, Battling and Besieging from our beloved community. We're diligently going through each and every bug report from you, so please continue to log them with us and it won't be long before we have more information coming on the Free Update pack and DLC 1 coming this Autumn.

Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition v1.03 Patch Notes:

IMPROVEMENTS TO MULTIPLAYER LAG:

We've adjusted the delay calculation, which should lead to a general improvement in the lag/delay. We hope this improves the multiplayer experience, and will continue to investigate further changes if needed. 


ADDITIONS

  • You can now enter “-skipvid” in the steam launch options, and it will skip the intro animation

  • Well workers will now help Allies put out fires

  • Enabled food eaten/not eaten Marketplace toggles in Multiplayer

  • Various improvements to how Teams are displayed in Custom Skirmish and Multiplayer

  • The Skirmish Game Type will now be displayed in the Skirmish Briefing Screen

  • Added Classic Sorting option to Skirmish Map display (shift click the header to change sort modes!)

  • In the Co-Op Lobby, it will now display a pip to notify of a message received

  • Added prompt to show which Lord has a message for you

  • Added several missing Temple Guard voicelines

  • Richard’s ‘Afraid?’ voiceline will now play when you click on the mission skip Chicken

  • Added updated skull visual in the Skirmish Masters screen


CHANGES

  • Adjusted the radius of healers, so they can now heal anyone on the same tower

  • You can now place undug moat over an enemies undug moat

  • In Multiplayer, non-hosts can now view the Team Setup panel (round table)

  • Increased range around enemy keep of blocked moat placement (15 tiles)

  • Improvements to speech & input delay when requesting resources from Multiple AI

  • Armour will now be counted towards the “Calm Down, Rambo!” Achievement 

  • "Rotate Building" hotkey settings text, updated to say "Rotate Gatehouse"

  • Swapped a voiceline for the Wolf when defeating an enemy

  • In the Map Editor, you can no longer place Arabian Horse Archers & Heavy Camels on top of walls

  • Decreased the Vegetation Cap in the Map Editor from 3999 to 3399, to allow count left for a player of the map to place apple farms

  • The Starting Goods display will now disappear when you die

  • Improvements to flattened Stockpile visual

  • Further small improvements to the Tutorial

  • Multiple French Localisation improvements

  • Multiple Simplified Chinese Localisation improvements

  • Multiple Arabic Localisation improvements

  • Multiple Polish Localisation improvements

  • Multiple German Localisation improvements

 

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed the auto-trade / food exploit (Good catch, Udwin!)

  • The Bedouin Outpost is no longer fireproof!

  • Engineers will no longer vanish, or turn into enemy units

  • Placing Cesspits will no longer remove Farmland

  • Swordsmen will now properly attack Camel Lancers while in 'Aggressive' stance

  • Allied Walls no longer shrink when hit by allied mangonels

  • Added a missing Engineers guild to one of the Pig’s Castle Designs

  • You can no longer select or disband siege equipment while the game is paused

  • Incorrect images will no longer display in the Allies panel

  • “Calm Down, Rambo!” Achievement should now correctly trigger

  • “Mute Player” Button no longer covers the Team Shield in the Multiplayer Chat Menu

  • Allied Attack Orders will no longer persist once the AI is dead

  • Buying multiple Archers will no longer break the Tutorial

  • Updated UI visual for the Slave

  • Weasel Turd video is now playing correctly

  • Bessy will now leave a European gravestone on death

  • Mangonels will no longer automatically target the gravestones of dead Lords

  • The text of a Selected Stone Keep will no longer say Wooden Keep

  • When you kill a Lord, claimed goods are now called “Captured Goods”

  • Fixed uneven icon spacing on the Classic Trail menu screen

  • Save file names will no longer become lowercase

  • When playing as the Scribe, Churches no longer have text calling them Mosques

  • Report Screen now displays a neutral face for 0, rather than a happy face

  • Arab Swordsman text updated to say Arabian Swordsman


Mission Fixes:

  • In Missions 39 & 40 of the Classic Trail, Richard the Lionheart will now build his Barracks

  • In Mission 15 of the Classic Trail, Richard the Lionheart will now build his Marketplace

  • In Co-Op Mission 7, farmland can now be built next to the northern player

  • In Co-Op Mission 3, the keep will now properly register as enclosed

  • When completing the Campaign The Baron's Crusade, the text now appears alongside the speech

  • The Merit Panel in Crusaders States Missions 4 & 5 now show the correct team shields


Map Editor Fixes:

  • In the Map Editor, invisible, walkable Rocks will no longer appear

  • In the Map Editor, you can now place walls right next to ruins

  • In the Map Editor, deleting buildings will no longer attribute goods to the Keep

  • In the Map Editor, placing a rock directly on top of a wall will no longer cause a visual bug

  • In the Map Editor, multiple ruins icons are no longer cut off at the sides

  • Hiding the UI in map editor no longer deselects your current brush


Map Specific Fixes:

  • Map ‘The Great River’ and ‘Crater Lake’ now have a lower amount of foliage, so no more mass death of trees, or disappearing apple farms

  • Map ‘Border Patrol’, removed tiles that were preventing farm placement

  • Map ‘Distant Encounters’, removed tiles that were preventing farm placement

  • Map ‘Armenia’, Iron Mines will now be built correctly

  • Map ‘Arrival’, Invisible Shrubs have been removed


Localisation Fixes:

  • Corrupted Speech Files (which in some cases and languages were causing speech lines to “merge” into each other, or instances of garbled noise) have all been fixed

  • Incorrect mission names in Polish Localisation have been updated

  • The Seventh Crusade is no longer called the Sixth Crusade in Polish

  • The Help File links in Polish Localisation now all link to the correct place

  • The Slinger now has a helpfile description, which was missing across multiple Localisations

  • Fixed instances of Story Text being cutoff, across multiple Localisations

  • Hungarian Localisation no longer has any English speech play

  • The Historical Campaign menu background, now correctly frames the screen in the Arabic Localisation

  • The sounds settings text is no longer cutoff in the Arabic Localisation


Please note that you will only see Multiplayer lobbies of other players on the exact same version of the game as you. People make sure you're on the latest version if you'd like to play Multiplayer.


Also, we're aware with issues regarding loading saves in Co-Op. We are working on fixing it for a future patch.


Thank you for playing Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition!


Changed files in this update

Depot 3024041
  • Loading history…
English Depot 3024042
  • Loading history…
German Depot 3024043
  • Loading history…
French Depot 3024044
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Spain Depot 3024045
  • Loading history…
Italian Depot 3024046
  • Loading history…
Polish Depot 3024047
  • Loading history…
Russian Depot 3024048
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Brazil Depot 3024049
  • Loading history…
Japanese Depot 3027330
  • Loading history…
Korean Depot 3027331
  • Loading history…
Simplified Chinese Depot 3027332
  • Loading history…
Traditional Chinese Depot 3027333
  • Loading history…
Czech Depot 3027334
  • Loading history…
Turkish Depot 3027335
  • Loading history…
Hungarian Depot 3027336
  • Loading history…
Thai Depot 3027337
  • Loading history…
Ukrainian Depot 3027338
  • Loading history…
Dutch Depot 3027339
  • Loading history…
Arabic Depot 3027340
  • Loading history…
Swedish Depot 3027341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link