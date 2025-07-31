 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19430485 Edited 31 July 2025 – 14:19:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updtaed the default quota few normal and hard difficulties

Patched exploit where players could duplicate bait

Fixed bug where players could stand on bed and look through the cabin walls to see outside

Fixed visual bug on the swamp map

Fixed bug where fishing minigame ui would not be created (there may be a remaining edge case I have not fixed yet)

Fixed various issues with the save system (save system is causing so much pain i'll have it fully functional by tomorrow hopefully)

Some other random stuff aswell...

Thanks!

