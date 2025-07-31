Updtaed the default quota few normal and hard difficulties



Patched exploit where players could duplicate bait



Fixed bug where players could stand on bed and look through the cabin walls to see outside

Fixed visual bug on the swamp map

Fixed bug where fishing minigame ui would not be created (there may be a remaining edge case I have not fixed yet)

Fixed various issues with the save system (save system is causing so much pain i'll have it fully functional by tomorrow hopefully)



Some other random stuff aswell...



Thanks!