1 August 2025 Build 19430449 Edited 1 August 2025 – 13:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Two new difficulty levels have been added to the game.

  • Modifiers have been added to the game. Modifiers are single-use buffs that are awarded for beating bosses.

  • You can now shift an item in the ship customization screen by dragging another item over it.

  • You can now view your ship while selecting a reward.

  • You can now see what your next fight will be while customizing your ship or selecting a reward.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where Shield Shrapnel did nothing when upgraded.

  • Fixed a bug where enemy Triangle missiles were exploding on-fire.

  • Multiplayer battles should no longer spawn a massive fleet of enemies and instead spawns them as reinforcements that replace enemies that are killed.

  • Ships that die off-screen no longer shake your camera.

Balance Changes

  • Duplicator can now duplicate any item instead of just guns. The Duplicates have reduced rarity.

  • Metamorphosis now also copies the buffs on the melee weapon in front of it.

  • When a boss dies, their minions also die, ending the fight immediately.

