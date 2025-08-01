Features
Two new difficulty levels have been added to the game.
Modifiers have been added to the game. Modifiers are single-use buffs that are awarded for beating bosses.
You can now shift an item in the ship customization screen by dragging another item over it.
You can now view your ship while selecting a reward.
You can now see what your next fight will be while customizing your ship or selecting a reward.
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug where Shield Shrapnel did nothing when upgraded.
Fixed a bug where enemy Triangle missiles were exploding on-fire.
Multiplayer battles should no longer spawn a massive fleet of enemies and instead spawns them as reinforcements that replace enemies that are killed.
Ships that die off-screen no longer shake your camera.
Balance Changes
Duplicator can now duplicate any item instead of just guns. The Duplicates have reduced rarity.
Metamorphosis now also copies the buffs on the melee weapon in front of it.
When a boss dies, their minions also die, ending the fight immediately.
