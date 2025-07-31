 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19430405 Edited 31 July 2025 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed various issues related to oxygen access and availability
- Increased capacity and current values for water and oxygen storage
- Fixed helmet-related issues
- Fixed in base item clipping problems
- Fixed an issue where a slot was set as empty incorrectly
- Game now continues running in the background

