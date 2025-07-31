- Fixed various issues related to oxygen access and availability
- Increased capacity and current values for water and oxygen storage
- Fixed helmet-related issues
- Fixed in base item clipping problems
- Fixed an issue where a slot was set as empty incorrectly
- Game now continues running in the background
Hotfix 0.2.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update