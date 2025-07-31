Navigator,
To enhance your gaming experience, Strinova will have a non-disruptive update on July 31, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. After the update, please install it via the launcher.
▽ Update Time
July 31, 2025 03:00 p.m. (UTC+0)
▽ Update Scope
Full Server
▽ Bug Fixes:
1. Fixed issues in the Grove Auction House where gifted Chips and Sprays couldn't be used after purchase.
2. Fixed issues in the Grove Auction House where some items couldn't unlock the Glide Effect after purchase.
3. Fixed a French text display error in Tidal Wave.
4. Fixed a text display error in the unlock button for Sprays like "Fallen Down."
5. Fixed an issue where the prompt for locked features, such as the Tournament system, appeared blank.
6. Fixed an issue where the Solo - Celestial Cycle couldn't unlock the advanced skin.
