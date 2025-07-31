 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19430372 Edited 31 July 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug with the countdown at the end of a tournament level.
- Fixed a bug where the ghosts kept on recording data when you restart a Time Trial level.
- Fixed a bug where you would spawn at the last checkpoint after restarting the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2715941
macOS Depot 2715942
