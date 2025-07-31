- Fixed a bug with the countdown at the end of a tournament level.
- Fixed a bug where the ghosts kept on recording data when you restart a Time Trial level.
- Fixed a bug where you would spawn at the last checkpoint after restarting the game.
Update 1.0002
