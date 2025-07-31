Patch 1.0.189
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated the consumption system so you can now eat or drink straight from your backpack in the field, at a cost of extra AP and less effectiveness, while the pouch remains the only source of full-strength rations that you prep at any shelter. This gives you an emergency fallback when you can’t refill your pouch, without ever trivializing the strategic choice of stocking your pouch and planning your shelter stops or network.
