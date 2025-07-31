 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19430271
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay: Added two new aircraft (one size 1 and one size 2).
  • Gameplay: Added three new airlines.
  • Policies: Added Allow Supersonic Jets policy. Supersonic Jets have low passenger capacity but bring a high base income. They can help a player earn extra income in the early game. However, Supersonic Jets also have a high carbon cost, making it challenging to sustain them in the later game. One other difference of Supersonic Jets is that they require a Ground Power Unit (this is dispatched automatically from a connected cargo depot, regardless of the chosen Ground Power Unit policy).
  • Sound: Added more voices for pilots and cabin crew speech when arriving and leaving stands, arriving at runways, and departing.

