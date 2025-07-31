Hello friends, how art thou?

While Patch 8 may have been the last major game update as we head into development on our next game, we’re still very keen to ensure you can enjoy the best possible Baldur’s Gate 3 experience

Which means we’re still fixing things, and although more cold than hot, today’s hotfix introduces fixes for some game crashes that had been plaguing us, and finally tackles the slightly ominous character portraits and lag being experienced when navigating the radial menu with a controller.

There’s also good news for modders in today’s update. If you’ve been struggling to publish larger mods and run into the ‘A task was cancelled’ error, you should now find this resolved!

FIXES

EULA

Updated a link in the EULA to navigate to our new fan content policy which now offers a much clearer overview of how you can share fan content! Larian Fan Content Policy Baldur’s Gate 3 Fan Content Terms



Modding

Increased the timeout when trying to publish large mods to help prevent the 'A task was cancelled.' error.

Crashes and Performance

Fixed a potential crash when using the Set Slot option in the radial menu.

Fixed a potential crash related to combat.

Fixed a crash that could occur after failing a particular Arcana check in Moonrise Towers.

Fixed a bug causing the game to freeze when hovering over skills on the Action Radial Menu.

Improved some UI jitteriness on controller when dropping below 75 FPS.

Fixed a long freeze that could occur on Xbox when levelling up.

Fixed a potential crash related to the Trade UI.

Fixed a potential crash on Xbox when resuming the game after suspending it.

Fixed a potential crash on the 'Press A to continue' screen on Xbox.

Fixed a bug preventing you from loading savegames due to corrupted data.

Gameplay

Fixed a softlock on split screen where if Player 2 disconnects while Player 1 is in an active dice roll during a dialogue, Player 1 would get stuck in the dialogue.

Fixed a bug causing the Lunar Vitality condition to get repeatedly and rapidly added and removed from characters in Starry Form.

Fixed a bug causing the Shadow Curse condition to be repeatedly applied and removed when a druid uses their Starry Form as their only light source.

Fixed the Private Dialogue on/off toggle during dialogues, which wasn't working on multiplayer games using the controller UI.

Told the Dark Urge, everyone's favourite amnesiac, to stop talking about people 'back home' (you don't know where that is yet, bestie) and spoiling the game by mentioning their 'father', among other silly notions, in their overhead dialogues.

Fixed a bug causing effects triggered by Rage: Wild Magic to remove themselves after Level 9.

Fixed a bug preventing Hexblade warlocks from using the Accursed Spectre and Armour of Hexes reactions after removing a Polymorphed condition.

Crawling Claws' Necrotic Claws now only does additional damage on hit and not on miss.

Fixed a rare bug that would block mouse input after a dialogue.

Fixed an issue preventing you from sending game invites or joining a cross-play lobby via the Xbox Guide.

Fixed a bug preventing you from joining a platform lobby via an invite on your platform after playing a cross-play game.

Photo Mode

Fixed the Highlights setting not working on controller.

UI and Tooltips

Fixed, probably this time really maybe , the weird character portraits.

Fixed a typo in the Giant's Rage condition tooltip that indicated the wrong damage bonus.

The scrollbar on the Mod Details page of the Mod Browser no longer moves at a snail's pace when you're using a controller.

Fixed some missing icons for certain Bardic Inspiration passives.

Fixed the Donate UI ('Consumable Items') not letting you donate stacked items.

Art and Animation