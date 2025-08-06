 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19430142 Edited 6 August 2025 – 07:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Patch 2.0.20. contains bug fixes. See the details down below.

Bug fixes:

  • Theatre puzzle: levers do not rotate when interacting with them using a controller.

  • Spike puzzle: the instructions on the book on the map table read "start from the east", while it should be "start from the west".

  • Matchmaking/connection issue at starting screen: players get stuck in an authentication loop after pressing "return to the title screen" in a post leave pop-up.

  • Matchmaking issue in the lobby: closing the game while in-game and remaking the lobby causes a ready desync.

  • Text loading issue: loading in from a checkpoint always displays the voice chat tutorial text.

  • Walkie-talkie issue: player 2's walkie-talkie will react as if player 1 is talking while player 1 holds down the voice button before they pick up the walkie-talkie.

