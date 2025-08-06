Patch 2.0.20. contains bug fixes. See the details down below.

Bug fixes:

Theatre puzzle: levers do not rotate when interacting with them using a controller.

Spike puzzle: the instructions on the book on the map table read "start from the east", while it should be "start from the west".

Matchmaking/connection issue at starting screen: players get stuck in an authentication loop after pressing "return to the title screen" in a post leave pop-up.

Matchmaking issue in the lobby: closing the game while in-game and remaking the lobby causes a ready desync.

Text loading issue: loading in from a checkpoint always displays the voice chat tutorial text.