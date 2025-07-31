 Skip to content
Build 19430114
Update notes via Steam Community

S7 Season Update

  • Asia: 8.1 11:30 - 10.31 11:30

  • UTC: 8.1 03:30 - 10.31 03:30

Season Features

  • Added Peak Function (expected to unlock on Day 27). Peak upgrades require consuming Erosion Essence, Black Souls, White Souls, Soul Dust, Blazing Souls, etc.

  • Talent Bonds are temporarily disabled in S7. Talent Bonds will enter the Feature Rotation Pool (the pool will gradually expand, with random features enabled each season).

  • Elite Hive Wasteland optimized: new map mechanics, new boss (expected on Day 16; exploration rewards removed).

  • Added Wasteland Hunt Event: defeat bosses to earn materials for exchanging gear or items (unlocks with Elite Wasteland; check with Event Angel).

  • Babel Tower new rotating affixes: Rage, Awakening, Poison Pool, Explosion, Dead Soul.

  • Might Energy's HP and Energy bonuses are disabled in S7.

  • Season settlement now has higher score caps for Talent/Expertise/Hero levels.

Season Talents

  • New: Tower of Condemnation affix reset function (outside battles).

  • New: Season Decoration Luck Bonus (max +14% Luck at full level).

  • New: Pet EXP Bonus Talent (+20%).

  • Removed: Talent Bond slots 1/2/3.

  • Proficiency Bonus adjusted to max +30% (was 25%).

  • Luck+: Max level cap adjusted to 6 (was 5), max +18% Luck (was 15%).

  • White Soul+: Prerequisite talent level reduced to 3 (was 4).

  • Balance adjustments to talent upgrade costs.

Season Shop

  • Talent Book price adjusted to 180 White Coins (was 150).

  • New: Golden Egypt Outfit; removed Burger Outfit.

  • New: Gravestone Thinker; removed Gravestone Blocks.

  • New: Blue Universal Card.

Balance Adjustments

  • Red Armor "Bone Chant": Pure Fire DMG reduced to 65 (was 100); DMG reduction per 80 lost HP adjusted to 5.5% (was 6%).

  • Guard Shield: Expertise 1 DMG scaled by rarity to 100/110/125/140% (was 160%); range reduced to 5 tiles (was 6).

  • Bear Horn: Base stats adjusted to 9/13/23/32/39/47/52 (was 10/15/29/40/50/60/67).

  • Eagle Horn Expertise 4: Boss DMG reduction adjusted to 19/20/22/25%; Boss DMG increase to 6/7/8/10%.

  • Gunsmith Talent: Removed "\[Gun] Energy+" and "Energy Potion Effect+".

  • Archer Talent: Bow Crit DMG increased to +25% (was 20%).

  • Priest Talent: Added branching paths for Nature Covenant and Earth Covenant.

  • Beastmaster Talent: "Bear Spirit DMG" adjusted to fixed values (8/16/24, 6.5/13/19.5%).

  • Beastmaster Expertise 4 (Handcannon): Implemented dual-shot barrage, homing, +10% DMG.

  • Attack-type Pet DMG reduced by 10% globally.

  • Balance adjustments to all class talent upgrade costs.

  • Talent Reset Cost: Added tiers (3000/4000/5000 Silver) between 2000 Silver and 20 Gold.

QoL Improvements

  • Reduced difficulty of Isle of Lingering stronghold boss (projectile speed/range nerfed).

  • Isle of Lingering boss respawn time increased to 100s (was 60s).

  • Blacksmith: Added Furnace Level rewards.

  • Wardrobe Level: New bonus—Soul Dust gain.

  • Improved display for Glory Level and Season Talent Level.

  • Added batch dismantle for Purple-quality Marks.

  • Babel Tower: Floors 10+ now drop Black Souls from monsters.

  • Battle Pass reward Pray Stones changed to universal type.

  • Unified Hero Talent upgrade costs.

  • Tab Mini-map: Now displays boss appearances.

  • Pet Exploration \[Daily]: Initial pet requirement changed to Support-type (was Combat).

  • Pet Exploration \[Daily]: Rewards adjusted to 2/3/4 Attribute Fruits (was 3/3/4) based on Season Talent Level (0–3/4–6/7+).

  • Elite Avalon Elemental Bosses: No longer drop elemental materials (e.g., Wood Essence/Storm Crystal).

  • Elite Avalon Elemental Bosses: Elemental Spirits replaced with Erosion Essence.

  • Elite Hive Wasteland Warlords: Now drop Erosion Essence.

Relics

  • Every 30 Diamond Tokens spent grants 1 self-select Purple Relic (was 25 for random).

  • Permanent Relic Lv8→9: Cost increased to 150k Silver (was 100k).

New Player Experience

  • Adjusted unlock levels for Glory Level features.

  • Season Boost Effects: Added "Dana's Blessing" (randomly boosts Intensity/Attributes/Expertise during season).

  • New players now more likely to obtain class-specific gear in Normal Avalon.

Monetization

  • S7 Decorations: Luck bonus increased to 35% (was 30%).

  • Limited Shop: Added selectable Pet Marks; added Relic/Furnace category filters.

  • Treasure Shop: Added "Gravestone Master Sword" and "Gravestone High Heels".

  • Beastmaster price reverted to original 888 Gold.

Events

  • Recruit-a-Friend: Added Raccoon Avatar Frame reward.

Bug Fixes

  • Void Tower matchmaking: Now displays correct avatars/frames.

  • Death Penalty 4: Added Lava King I/II count and score display to结算界面

Changed files in this update

