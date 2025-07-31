S7 Season Update

Season Features

Added Peak Function (expected to unlock on Day 27). Peak upgrades require consuming Erosion Essence, Black Souls, White Souls, Soul Dust, Blazing Souls, etc.

Talent Bonds are temporarily disabled in S7. Talent Bonds will enter the Feature Rotation Pool (the pool will gradually expand, with random features enabled each season).

Elite Hive Wasteland optimized: new map mechanics, new boss (expected on Day 16; exploration rewards removed).

Added Wasteland Hunt Event: defeat bosses to earn materials for exchanging gear or items (unlocks with Elite Wasteland; check with Event Angel).

Babel Tower new rotating affixes: Rage, Awakening, Poison Pool, Explosion, Dead Soul.

Might Energy's HP and Energy bonuses are disabled in S7.