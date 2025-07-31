S7 Season Update
Asia: 8.1 11:30 - 10.31 11:30
UTC: 8.1 03:30 - 10.31 03:30
Season Features
Added Peak Function (expected to unlock on Day 27). Peak upgrades require consuming Erosion Essence, Black Souls, White Souls, Soul Dust, Blazing Souls, etc.
Talent Bonds are temporarily disabled in S7. Talent Bonds will enter the Feature Rotation Pool (the pool will gradually expand, with random features enabled each season).
Elite Hive Wasteland optimized: new map mechanics, new boss (expected on Day 16; exploration rewards removed).
Added Wasteland Hunt Event: defeat bosses to earn materials for exchanging gear or items (unlocks with Elite Wasteland; check with Event Angel).
Babel Tower new rotating affixes: Rage, Awakening, Poison Pool, Explosion, Dead Soul.
Might Energy's HP and Energy bonuses are disabled in S7.
Season settlement now has higher score caps for Talent/Expertise/Hero levels.
Season Talents
New: Tower of Condemnation affix reset function (outside battles).
New: Season Decoration Luck Bonus (max +14% Luck at full level).
New: Pet EXP Bonus Talent (+20%).
Removed: Talent Bond slots 1/2/3.
Proficiency Bonus adjusted to max +30% (was 25%).
Luck+: Max level cap adjusted to 6 (was 5), max +18% Luck (was 15%).
White Soul+: Prerequisite talent level reduced to 3 (was 4).
Balance adjustments to talent upgrade costs.
Season Shop
Talent Book price adjusted to 180 White Coins (was 150).
New: Golden Egypt Outfit; removed Burger Outfit.
New: Gravestone Thinker; removed Gravestone Blocks.
New: Blue Universal Card.
Balance Adjustments
Red Armor "Bone Chant": Pure Fire DMG reduced to 65 (was 100); DMG reduction per 80 lost HP adjusted to 5.5% (was 6%).
Guard Shield: Expertise 1 DMG scaled by rarity to 100/110/125/140% (was 160%); range reduced to 5 tiles (was 6).
Bear Horn: Base stats adjusted to 9/13/23/32/39/47/52 (was 10/15/29/40/50/60/67).
Eagle Horn Expertise 4: Boss DMG reduction adjusted to 19/20/22/25%; Boss DMG increase to 6/7/8/10%.
Gunsmith Talent: Removed "\[Gun] Energy+" and "Energy Potion Effect+".
Archer Talent: Bow Crit DMG increased to +25% (was 20%).
Priest Talent: Added branching paths for Nature Covenant and Earth Covenant.
Beastmaster Talent: "Bear Spirit DMG" adjusted to fixed values (8/16/24, 6.5/13/19.5%).
Beastmaster Expertise 4 (Handcannon): Implemented dual-shot barrage, homing, +10% DMG.
Attack-type Pet DMG reduced by 10% globally.
Balance adjustments to all class talent upgrade costs.
Talent Reset Cost: Added tiers (3000/4000/5000 Silver) between 2000 Silver and 20 Gold.
QoL Improvements
Reduced difficulty of Isle of Lingering stronghold boss (projectile speed/range nerfed).
Isle of Lingering boss respawn time increased to 100s (was 60s).
Blacksmith: Added Furnace Level rewards.
Wardrobe Level: New bonus—Soul Dust gain.
Improved display for Glory Level and Season Talent Level.
Added batch dismantle for Purple-quality Marks.
Babel Tower: Floors 10+ now drop Black Souls from monsters.
Battle Pass reward Pray Stones changed to universal type.
Unified Hero Talent upgrade costs.
Tab Mini-map: Now displays boss appearances.
Pet Exploration \[Daily]: Initial pet requirement changed to Support-type (was Combat).
Pet Exploration \[Daily]: Rewards adjusted to 2/3/4 Attribute Fruits (was 3/3/4) based on Season Talent Level (0–3/4–6/7+).
Elite Avalon Elemental Bosses: No longer drop elemental materials (e.g., Wood Essence/Storm Crystal).
Elite Avalon Elemental Bosses: Elemental Spirits replaced with Erosion Essence.
Elite Hive Wasteland Warlords: Now drop Erosion Essence.
Relics
Every 30 Diamond Tokens spent grants 1 self-select Purple Relic (was 25 for random).
Permanent Relic Lv8→9: Cost increased to 150k Silver (was 100k).
New Player Experience
Adjusted unlock levels for Glory Level features.
Season Boost Effects: Added "Dana's Blessing" (randomly boosts Intensity/Attributes/Expertise during season).
New players now more likely to obtain class-specific gear in Normal Avalon.
Monetization
S7 Decorations: Luck bonus increased to 35% (was 30%).
Limited Shop: Added selectable Pet Marks; added Relic/Furnace category filters.
Treasure Shop: Added "Gravestone Master Sword" and "Gravestone High Heels".
Beastmaster price reverted to original 888 Gold.
Events
Recruit-a-Friend: Added Raccoon Avatar Frame reward.
Bug Fixes
Void Tower matchmaking: Now displays correct avatars/frames.
Death Penalty 4: Added Lava King I/II count and score display to结算界面
