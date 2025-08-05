This is a minor release to address some issues.



Release notes:



Added:

- \[VFX Platform 2025] Add ACES 2.0 config in color management settings

- \[VFX Platform 2025] Update OCIO to version 2.4.2

- Update Iray to version 2024.10

- \[Engine] Update to Substance Engine v.9.2.3

- \[Nvidia] Raise Nvidia minimum drivers version to 572.60 (Win) and 570.169 (Linux)



Fixed:

- \[Python] Scoped Modification does not appear in History window

Known Issues:

- \[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors

- \[Regression]\[UI] Right-click Menu is too small on HD screens

- \[Crash]\[Python] USD export triggered by TextureStateEvent

- \[Engine] Painting with Clone tool in normal channel shift colors incorrectly

- \[Python] Ghost widget appears deleted by script still functioning