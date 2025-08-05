 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19430033 Edited 5 August 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a minor release to address some issues.

Release notes:

Added:

- \[VFX Platform 2025] Add ACES 2.0 config in color management settings
- \[VFX Platform 2025] Update OCIO to version 2.4.2
- Update Iray to version 2024.10
- \[Engine] Update to Substance Engine v.9.2.3
- \[Nvidia] Raise Nvidia minimum drivers version to 572.60 (Win) and 570.169 (Linux)

Fixed:

- \[Python] Scoped Modification does not appear in History window

Known Issues:

- \[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors
- \[Regression]\[UI] Right-click Menu is too small on HD screens
- \[Crash]\[Python] USD export triggered by TextureStateEvent
- \[Engine] Painting with Clone tool in normal channel shift colors incorrectly
- \[Python] Ghost widget appears deleted by script still functioning

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3366292
macOS 64-bit Depot 3366293
Linux 64-bit Depot 3366294
