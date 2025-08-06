 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19430010 Edited 6 August 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

To all the players - We appreciate your positive feedback on the Smart Fleet DLC! If you happen to encounter any issues while playing, please report a bug via the pause menu. You can also join our Discord to chat directly to the developers and connect with other Delivery INC fans.

Patch notes for the new version are below. Enjoy!
- Digifox Team

Delivery INC - Version 1.8.6

Base Game Update

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where vehicles in shop could receive a 0% discount

  • Fixed an issue where vehicle color change wouldn’t save after scrolling between vehicles

  • Fixed a bug that prevented simultaneous leveling of driver and assistant driver

Smart Fleet DLC Update

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the game would become unresponsive after leveling up the Dispatcher’s Car Limit talent

  • Fixed a bug where cars with an assistant driver wouldn’t return to the parking spot

  • Fixed a bug where the HUB position would shift after a map expansion

  • Fixed the Tipstorm effect

Audio & UI:

  • Added new gameplay music to the Sydney Campaign

  • Ability buttons now play sound effects when pressed

Gameplay Changes:

  • Big Brain talent XP boost increased from 20% to 50%

  • Added a new setting to the Autonomous Vehicle Panel to prioritize deals with shorter lead times

Changed files in this update

