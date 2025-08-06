To all the players - We appreciate your positive feedback on the Smart Fleet DLC! If you happen to encounter any issues while playing, please report a bug via the pause menu. You can also join our Discord to chat directly to the developers and connect with other Delivery INC fans.
Patch notes for the new version are below. Enjoy!
- Digifox Team
Delivery INC - Version 1.8.6
Base Game Update
Fixes:
Fixed a bug where vehicles in shop could receive a 0% discount
Fixed an issue where vehicle color change wouldn’t save after scrolling between vehicles
Fixed a bug that prevented simultaneous leveling of driver and assistant driver
Smart Fleet DLC Update
Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the game would become unresponsive after leveling up the Dispatcher’s Car Limit talent
Fixed a bug where cars with an assistant driver wouldn’t return to the parking spot
Fixed a bug where the HUB position would shift after a map expansion
Fixed the Tipstorm effect
Audio & UI:
Added new gameplay music to the Sydney Campaign
Ability buttons now play sound effects when pressed
Gameplay Changes:
Big Brain talent XP boost increased from 20% to 50%
Added a new setting to the Autonomous Vehicle Panel to prioritize deals with shorter lead times
