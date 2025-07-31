 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19429954
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your initial feedback following the release of version 3.0.0 of the National Assembly virtual tour.

We are now rolling out a first patch (3.0.1) including the following adjustments:

  • Fixed the automatic removal of the interface at the end of cutscenes to prevent soft lock situations

  • Slightly reduced music volume during cutscenes to improve narrator audibility

  • Fixed overly fast repetition of the gallery wall texture in the hemicycle

  • Fixed an incorrectly applied balustrade material in the Presidential aisle

As part of our ongoing efforts to provide a smoother and more immersive experience, we will continue to enhance the virtual tour with further patches, optimizations, and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows French Visite virtuelle de l'Assemblée nationale Content Depot 1753401
