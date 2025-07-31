Thank you for your initial feedback following the release of version 3.0.0 of the National Assembly virtual tour.

We are now rolling out a first patch (3.0.1) including the following adjustments:

Fixed the automatic removal of the interface at the end of cutscenes to prevent soft lock situations

Slightly reduced music volume during cutscenes to improve narrator audibility

Fixed overly fast repetition of the gallery wall texture in the hemicycle

Fixed an incorrectly applied balustrade material in the Presidential aisle

As part of our ongoing efforts to provide a smoother and more immersive experience, we will continue to enhance the virtual tour with further patches, optimizations, and improvements.