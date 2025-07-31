 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19429947 Edited 31 July 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Adjustments
1. Combine the effects of some plugins.
2. Adjust the main base scene (unfinished).
3. Adjust the synergy effects of some plugin builds.
4. Combine the entrances of "Normal Mode", "Endless Mode", "Powerful Enemy Challenge", and "Tutorial Levels".
5. Remove the life - stealing effect on summons of "Lost One - Teresa" below the Pure - blood III level.

Fixes
1. Fix the abnormal achievement acquisition.
2. Fix the abnormal activation of some plugins during SL.
3. Fix the abnormal jumping of BOSSes.

