[Improvements and Bug Fixes]

Fixed several localization errors.



Fixed abnormal summoning of the creature "Chad" in the school story level.



Fixed an issue where red lighting caused by "Ms. Helena" would not return to normal.



Fixed various lighting bugs caused by "Ms. Helena".



Fixed an issue where mid-join players were not invincible in the hub.



Corrected abnormal invincibility state for players joining mid-session.



Fixed an issue where creatures’ attack animations were interrupted when taking damage.



Improved performance during the pool exploration phase.



Normalized the slime's attack range in the pool.



Fixed an issue where items couldn't be picked up if placed on the squeaky duck.



Moved the duck in Open Room 1 to the center floor area.



Corrected inverted mouse wheel and inventory navigation functions.



Fixed abnormal data saving in the encyclopedia.



Improved stability against rare crashes on game start.



Improved stability against rare crashes when entering the suit depot.



Adjusted some sound effects.



Hello, this is the development team of Backroom Company: Backroom Company.First of all, thank you very much for your interest in Backroom Company: Backroom Company and for playing the game.We are an indie developer based in South Korea, and we are continuing to improve the game even after the official launch.Even now that the official version is live, we will continue to release patches and content updates to enhance the overall quality.We sincerely apologize if you encountered any inconvenience or bugs during gameplay, and we will do our best to resolve any issues as quickly as possible.Your feedback means a lot to us.Although we may not be able to meet every player's taste and playstyle, we will gather and reflect as much feedback as possible to improve Backroom Company: Backroom Company.The following changes were applied in this patch.Please check the list below to improve your gameplay experience.We will continue working hard to make Backroom Company: Backroom Company an even better experience.Thank you for your continued interest and support.