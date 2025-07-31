Hello Everyone,

The updated build and content are now live, you will need to download the latest build to be able to properly use the new content.



Star Stones- You can now get your Star Stone(s) that you've opened in the vault in game. These are purely cosmetic. Currently they can be summoned as pets, but in the future we are going to expand their functionality to be usable in other ways. Additionally, they are currently not tradeable, this is due to the synchronization with the HUB. We will eventually make them tradeable once we have the functionality to sync across the HUB. Let us know what types of way you would want to show off your Star Stone(s) in the future.



For those wondering what a Star Stone is and where to find one. Currently all players of BitCraft will have received a special Cube item in their account inventory, viewable on our website here. These cubes can be opened to get various Star Stones. These are mysterious items from the ancient world and their secrets have yet to be uncovered.



In this week's update you will be able to receive any Star Stones you have in your account inventory on the website in game and show them off to other players.





Moving Empire Capitals

- As Emperor, you can now easily transfer your empire's capital to another owned settlement. This new method is a straightforward process, replacing the previous, more complicated workaround of submitting to another empire, and with a lower cost.

Empire Usurping - Through whatever means, if you come into ownership of the capital city claim of an empire, you now have the ability to take the crown. This means that going forward, as Emperor, it is essential to retain ownership over the capital city claim or you risk losing control of your empire. Note there is currently a bug which we are working on which causes you to sometimes have two crowns after this process happens.



Notable Changes,

Added 4 new upgrades to player housing deeds,

Added 2 new larger residence buildings (T3,T5),

Added 2 new sets of furniture,

Fixed issues with mute sometimes not working,

Added recipes to craft buckets using higher tier planks,

Other Changes,

Fixed an issue with T7+ fish not stacking correctly,

Fixed Empire name and title not showing correctly when targeting another player,

Known Issues,

When closing the map, Icons show for a few frames,

We had some further changes to the map and UI performance but we've pulled them out until we can resolve some regressions. We may put an updated version of these up on preview in the coming days for testing.