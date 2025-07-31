New weapon, new systems, and major improvements!

New Weapon Combo: Wand & Tome

9 New Beast Blood Upgrades

2 New Milestones

Weapon Unlock Overhaul

New Multiplayer Room Setting: Monke Movement Toggle

🛠️ Modding Overhaul

Massive rework of modding tools



New Visual Studio Code Plugin with full auto-complete + syntax/error highlighting



Improved in-game console with better visuals and features

Upgraded Audio System

Memory Usage and Stability Optimization

Upgrade to Unity 6

Multiplayer Framework Upgrade

Improved Save System

Settings Menu Upgrade

Weapon Tutorials Added

Fixed Bloodshot Eye killing you unfairly in high NG+



Fixed stretching grass visual glitch and idle sounds for some enemies



Fixed audio bugs in high NG+ and orb contractions



Fixed a rare bug where players could deal negative damage if stats went too high



Fixed various typos and naming errors



Adventurers, it’s time to dive back in the dungeon. This update brings the highly anticipated, a reworked Beast Blood shop, massive memory and multiplayer improvements, and new modding tools.Become a real wizard with this new weapon combo. Wand and Tome has a range of attack capabilities featuring 5 different attacks.You havewhich use basic orbs as fuel. These recharge passively.The first is your main wand attack. This wand attack is a long range orb blast.The second basic attack is a book blast. This is a short-range, wide AOE blast done by swinging your book across.Your tome has variousto help you. You can open your book to reveal 3 orbs.Each orb represents a different incantation. You can only cast one incantation before you need to recharge your tome by slaying monsters, so use this wisely!The first orb is a blue orb which features a lightning attack. Zap your enemies away with this powerful lightning spray.The second orb is a green orb. This lays down a wide poison cloud which damages enemies over time.The last orb is a red orb, this is a fire blast that does large single enemy damage and burns them for a short period.Customize your build with even more options mix in passive powers and unlock synergies as you go. You will also discover a brand new beast blood shop so head to your home base and take a look!Weapons must now be discovered inside the dungeon to be unlocked adding more immersion and a better progression loop. That means you will have to find the new magic weapon at theNow hosts can allow or disallow monkey movement in rooms. Choose your chaos.Audio system has been fully upgraded, this comes with fixes to old audio bugs like high NG+ sound issues and orb sound issues.Big RAM reductions = fewer crashes in extended runs. We have also done improvements to the stability of dungeon runs. Smoother dungeon crawling ahead.We have done a huge upgrade to Unity 6, which should lead to faster updates in the future, and overall improvement in performance.Better performance and stability across the board, meaning less crashes during your multiplayer seshes.More robust save data and better handling which should make saving games better overall.Settings menu now shows all weapon settings no matter if they're selected or not.Each weapon now comes with an in-game tutorial to help you learn fast.