New weapon, new systems, and major improvements!Adventurers, it’s time to dive back in the dungeon. This update brings the highly anticipated new magic weapon combo, a reworked Beast Blood shop, massive memory and multiplayer improvements, and new modding tools.
New Weapon Combo: Wand & TomeBecome a real wizard with this new weapon combo. Wand and Tome has a range of attack capabilities featuring 5 different attacks.
You have two basic attacks which use basic orbs as fuel. These recharge passively.
The first is your main wand attack. This wand attack is a long range orb blast.
The second basic attack is a book blast. This is a short-range, wide AOE blast done by swinging your book across.
Your tome has various incantations to help you. You can open your book to reveal 3 orbs.
Each orb represents a different incantation. You can only cast one incantation before you need to recharge your tome by slaying monsters, so use this wisely!
The first orb is a blue orb which features a lightning attack. Zap your enemies away with this powerful lightning spray.
The second orb is a green orb. This lays down a wide poison cloud which damages enemies over time.
The last orb is a red orb, this is a fire blast that does large single enemy damage and burns them for a short period.
9 New Beast Blood Upgrades
Customize your build with even more options mix in passive powers and unlock synergies as you go. You will also discover a brand new beast blood shop so head to your home base and take a look!
2 New Milestones
Weapon Unlock OverhaulWeapons must now be discovered inside the dungeon to be unlocked adding more immersion and a better progression loop. That means you will have to find the new magic weapon at the Forgotten Library!
New Multiplayer Room Setting: Monke Movement ToggleNow hosts can allow or disallow monkey movement in rooms. Choose your chaos.
🛠️ Modding Overhaul
- Massive rework of modding tools
- New Visual Studio Code Plugin with full auto-complete + syntax/error highlighting
- Improved in-game console with better visuals and features
Upgraded Audio SystemAudio system has been fully upgraded, this comes with fixes to old audio bugs like high NG+ sound issues and orb sound issues.
Memory Usage and Stability OptimizationBig RAM reductions = fewer crashes in extended runs. We have also done improvements to the stability of dungeon runs. Smoother dungeon crawling ahead.
Upgrade to Unity 6We have done a huge upgrade to Unity 6, which should lead to faster updates in the future, and overall improvement in performance.
Multiplayer Framework UpgradeBetter performance and stability across the board, meaning less crashes during your multiplayer seshes.
Improved Save SystemMore robust save data and better handling which should make saving games better overall.
Settings Menu UpgradeSettings menu now shows all weapon settings no matter if they're selected or not.
Weapon Tutorials AddedEach weapon now comes with an in-game tutorial to help you learn fast.
- Fixed Bloodshot Eye killing you unfairly in high NG+
- Fixed stretching grass visual glitch and idle sounds for some enemies
- Fixed audio bugs in high NG+ and orb contractions
- Fixed a rare bug where players could deal negative damage if stats went too high
- Fixed various typos and naming errors
Changed files in this update