Real Boxing 2: Remastered is officially OUT NOW!

👊 Play now – and go for gold!

Walk into the ring with enhanced visuals, smoother combat, and more ways to dominate the fight.And for those who want it all, check out the, packed with extra content, gear, and bonuses to give your fighter the edge from the start. 💥✅ Remastered graphics & rebalanced gameplay✅ Fully customizable fighters – from muscle mass to outfits✅ Career & multiplayer modes✅ Wild boss battles (yes, even Santa)✅ Training mini-games to boost your stats✅ Gold Edition with exclusive items and contentCreate your fighter, rise through the ranks, and show the world what you're made of.Follow us!