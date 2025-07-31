Hello Humans

We hope you’re ready for a challenge, because Human Fall Flat’s upcoming Test Chamber level has been built from the ground up to push your problem-solving skills to the limit. Alone or with friends, you’ll have to think far outside the box if you’re to prove your worth as test subjects in the game’s 30th official level!

While the task in front of you is formidable, rest assured we’re giving you plenty of tools to play with as you tease your way through this chamber’s devilishly designed challenges.

After a few gentle brainteasers involving power shortages and pressure plates, the solutions ahead of you become a matter of perspective as you wield a special shrink ray to make the objects you discover just right for the problem at hand.

Mysterious coloured pyramids and strange mechanical contraptions must all be manipulated and put to clever use in this brain bending twist on the game you love. Rest assured though, you’ll still have to contend with the usual physics-based chaos of carefully balanced beams, crates, levers and switches!

There are plenty more surprises waiting for you in this massive upcoming level, but we’ll let you discover the rest for yourselves. It wouldn’t be much of a test if we gave too much away now, would it?

There are now 30 official levels in Human: Fall Flat, hundreds more in the Steam Workshop, and there’s still more to come! Keep up to date by following us on Twitter/X @HumanFallFlat, joining our Discord server, and don’t forget you can watch the latest trailers on our YouTube channel too.